The mother of all disruptions

Artificial intelligence (AI) is massively disruptive technology. But what does disruption mean for business owners, workers and investors?

Well, I have seen clever people say it “shortens the innovation cycle”, making it easier to bring onstream new products and services, or that it “creates efficiencies” (meaning it makes it easier and cheaper to do stuff, hence layoffs and other disasters for the worker) unimaginable only a few years ago, and so on.

For me, it means providing new conveniences for the consumer, giving rise to ways of pleasing the user, thus shaping customer expectations and tastes in ways a business that might be slow in adopting the new technology is unable to cope with.

When journalists discuss AI, their concerns are ethical and professional. Can AI exercise taste, fairness and decency in the material it generates?

Unless it is regulated and there are copyright guardrails in place, the whole large language model is an exercise in plagiarism. But I also see the opportunities and risks of business executives, especially for sectors not good at managing change, like the media.

First, traditional media — from the New York Times down the table — have not successfully negotiated the first wave of digital disruption. None has an ironclad, working business model — a good system of financing its journalism and putting something in the pockets of the capitalist.

And none that I know (and I know only a few) has come up with a commonsense, seamless organisational and functional structure that is fit for a digital environment. There are many clever systems but it is, perhaps, too soon to declare victory.

Committed to excellence

I mean, none of the new business models sufficiently address the big problems. Advertisers still don’t think they need media to reach their audiences and the money media make from reader revenue and other gimmicks for most media is not enough for napkins and toothpicks for the CEO’s dining room.

Media executives haven’t cottoned on to the idea that you can’t make money worth a damn selling news stories. Even when the audience is willing to buy, it is not always the story they are paying for but rooting for the organisation behind it.

I subscribe to the New York Times — and I will not quote that tired example again this year — and the Washington Post and a couple of other top-quality sources of good journalism.

The last time I read the Post was last year and I was trying to find out if they had used my story — which they did not. I read the Times once in a while, more out of guilt than anything, that an old journalist like myself should be reading it.

But I put my money into them because I believe this is journalism from organisations committed to excellence, truth and professionalism; this is journalism with a good reputation. I’m putting my money in the reputation of that journalism rather than the facts, which I can find from elsewhere or are sometimes irrelevant to me.

Traditional media have three problems. First, they are irrelevant. The consumer, both the advertiser and the reader, can get by without them. They can get that relevance by building a reputation, such as a strong emotional bond with their reader that the advertiser comes back — in some form.

Secondly, they have fixed costs that are like tall tombstones in a dark graveyard. Every second, they are spending money, whether they are trading or not, and they are not imaginative enough to find a way of making those costs variable.

Brutally efficient news process

But the first problem is the bigger threat; because you are not serving a useful purpose, nobody is spending money on you, and, therefore, incomes have collapsed.

So, folks walk around shouting, “We have a cost problem!” And they sack the journalists to beat back the payroll and make it impossible to recover. The best media houses in the world are run by journalists: the FT has John Ridding, CNN Mark Thompson (previously of the New York Times), chairman and publisher is AG Sulberger; even Rupert Murdoch is a journalist.

And they are successful and will survive since they know the most important thing in that business is journalism.

If I were to set up a media organisation, the first thing I’d buy is the most advanced AI in the market. Not to write stories for me but to automate and make brutally efficient the entire news process: Research and backgrounding, analysis, number crunching and report writing, productivity monitoring, drafting of routine stories, tasking and a million other simple tasks. And free the journalists to do what a computer will not in the near future: Empathise, create, imagine, feel, reach out and all those other things that create a connection with the consumer and build a reputation.

My greatest fear is that the “divide by the number of journalists” brigade — those who can only make sense of the business of journalism by dividing every task by the number of workers, not realising that each creative product is unique, is not quantitative and volumetric but qualitative and subjective — will try the cheap way out of their existential struggle by sending robots out on assignment.

It’s cheap, but users haven’t figured out a way of building an emotional bond with robot copy yet. And that is the mother of all disruptions.