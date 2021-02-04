The media did a disservice to the nation on Wednesday

The Wednesday headlines have done the education sector and the country a disservice.

Irresponsible newspapers

The media, including the Daily Nation, did a disservice to the nation on Wednesday. The editors chose damaging front-page headlines using terms such as “shock”, “failure”, “massive failure” and “alarm”. Yet there was absolutely no shock, no alarm, no failure and no massive failure.

The media added considerably to the stress in the education sector during a worrying spate of school fires. One has to ask: Can the media sit down and review the role it should be playing during a global pandemic and redefine its patriotic role?

There is a difference between “hiding the truth” and presenting all types of situations (good and bad) to readers, depending on social contexts at the time. This is Journalism 101.

The Wednesday headlines have done the education sector and the country a disservice. It’s now up to teachers and parents to pick up the broken pieces. After the headlines, the task is so much harder.

— Dr Anna P. Obura

Public Editor’s note: This article has been reduced considerably because of limited space.

Tool for arrogant politicians

Can somebody tell Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu that Kenyans are tired of the alarming frontpage news in the Daily Nation?

Whenever one buys the newspaper, it’s about Raila and Ruto and their nonsensical hustler versus the rich families. The Nation has made this frontpage news at the expense of more critical and well-researched human interest news. It’s at the frontline of drumming support for either Raila or Ruto.

Why is the Nation playing the politicians’ game at the expense of good journalism? Why should Kenyans wake up every morning to screaming headlines about Ruto and Raila at a time when we’re going through the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating effects? The information Kenyans want is about their wellbeing and their children’s safety in learning institutions.

The Nation is becoming a campaign tool for arrogant politicians who are vomiting on ordinary Kenyans’ shoes.

— David M. Kigo, Nairobi

To contact the Public Editor, email publiceditor@ke.nationmedia.com or call or text 0721989264.