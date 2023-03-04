The makings of successful social media influencers

Social media influencing can be a lucrative career for those who can build a solid following and effectively monetise their content.

They build a following on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or Twitter. Some command a considerable following and make a decent income from their events.

Influencers use their social media presence to promote brands, products or services to followers who trust their opinions and recommendations.

They may work with brands directly to create sponsored content or participate in affiliate marketing programmes where they receive a commission for promoting a product or service.

In addition to promoting products and services, social media influencers may create content around their interests or passions, such as fashion, beauty, travel, food or fitness. They often engage with their followers through comments, direct messages and live videos, building solid relationships with their community.

The amount of money that social media influencers make can vary widely depending on various factors, such as the size of their following, the engagement level of their audience and their niche.

Some influencers may make only a few hundred dollars per sponsored post or affiliate link, while others can earn tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars per post.

According to some published estimates, the average cost of a sponsored Instagram post in 2021 was $1,643 for influencers with 100,000 to one million followers. For those with more than one million followers, the average cost was $6,015 per post. However, these figures are just averages; some influencers may earn much more or less than these figures.

According to estimates by DesignCrew, a strategic design communication firm, in Kenya, if you have an audience of 100,000 followers, you can make between Sh2,000 and Sh7,000 per post.

Major brands

While information about the earnings of social media influencers in Kenya is not publicly available, there are several influencers who are known to have significant a following and have worked with major brands.

Huddah Monroe, Betty Kyalo, Bahati, Eric Omondi and Size8 are some influencers with millions of followers working for big brands, including Coca-Cola, Safaricom, Samsung, Tuskys and Nivea.

It is worth noting that while these individuals have built a large following and have worked with major brands, their earnings can vary widely depending on the specifics of their partnerships and deals. Many influencers earn money through other channels, besides sponsored content and affiliate marketing, such as merchandise sales, appearance fees and speaking engagements.

Additionally, the amount that influencers earn can be affected by factors such as the platform they use, their location and the industry they operate in.

Social media influencing will likely remain a popular brand marketing channel and a lucrative career option for influencers. However, success will depend on the ability to adapt to changes in the industry and the continued provision of value to followers and partners alike.