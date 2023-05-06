The law on wilful starvation and force-feeding to save life 

The biggest story of the last fortnight in Kenya and possibly the world could be that of the so-called Shakahola church deaths.

This is an unfortunate situation in which more than 100 persons, including children, are believed to have died out of intestinal fasting as an act of religious commitment.

It is believed that these people imbibed and acted upon sermons by a preacher who spread a doctrine that required them to fast unto death as a way to make it to the afterlife. Thus, adult parents starved themselves and their children to death.

At the time of writing this, the investigations were ongoing but there were several questions as to what charges, if any, could be preferred against the leader of this sect who had propagated these extreme beliefs. A bigger one might be about the persons who willingly acted on the teachings.

Issues of conscience

The position might be clearer about children, who cannot make the decision to starve themselves or to exercise any issues of conscience by themselves.

But the question about an individual choosing to starve to death in the name of fasting leads to claims that this is just suicide; which should be prosecuted. In Kenya, it is a criminal offence to counsel, force or persuade a person to commit suicide. It is also a crime for a person to attempt suicide.

Just this past week, a court in the United Kingdom concluded the trial of a woman charged with manslaughter for starving her then three-year-old son to death during the Covid lockdown.

Olabisi Abubakar, who claims to be a devout Pentecostal Christian, stated that she and her son began to fast during the Covid lockdown in the belief that they could stop the spread of the pandemic – by fasting. The son died of malnutrition and dehydration. This week the court found the mother not guilty on account of insanity.

The question of body autonomy and choice of starvation unto death as a matter of religious faith or other issues of conscience is not an easy one and does not have uniform answers the world over.

In India, the parents of a girl aged 13 were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for allowing their daughter to fast with the result that she died after 68 days of fasting.

The reason for the fasting was that she wanted her parents’ business to get divine blessings. The parents of the girl and the faith they subscribed to objected to the prosecution, arguing that this amounted to persecution and was a hindrance to their constitutionally protected right to religious faith.

In 2015, a court in Rajasthan India declared that the practice of Jainism known as Santhara was an illegal practice equivalent to suicide. Santhara involves a deliberate decision by a member of the faith, often an old or terminally ill person, to die by stopping to eat or take any drink.

In one instance, a lawyer challenged this in court saying he had watched a terminally ill woman appearing to ask for food and water, but her voice was drowned out by crowds chanting religious songs and she died. The concern was that Santhara was a means for a “family to get rid of the economic burden of caring for its elderly”.

The court in Rajasthan agreed and held that this act was illegal and constituted an act of suicide or an attempt at it, both of which were illegal under India’s law.

The members of this faith challenged this before the Indian supreme court. They argued that this was an acceptable religious practice for the terminally ill to purge their bodies and prepare for inevitable death and could not be considered as suicide. The supreme court suspended the lower court’s decision that had declared the practice illegal and effectively allowed the practice to continue.

Hunger strike

But it is not only in the context of fasting to death where the issue is fraught with legal problems. The area of hunger strikes also presents similar problems. Prisoners of conscience, especially political prisoners and those facing religious persecution have resorted to hunger strikes as a means of registering their protests to the inhuman conditions of their detention and as a way of bringing international attention to their causes.

Last Tuesday, Khader Adnana, a Palestinian, died in an Israeli prison after a hunger strike of nearly three months. He was protesting against being held indefinitely without trial on suspicion of engaging in terrorism.

Israel is one country where this has been the subject of legal and political disputes for a long time. In the year 2015, the Israeli parliament passed an amendment to the country’s prisons law, which permitted the authorities to forcibly feed any prisoner who had gone on hunger strike.

The amendments also sought to obligate any doctors who could not carry out the forcible feeding to recommend another doctor to do so. There were objections to this law by among others the UN Social Rapporteurs on Torture and the Right to Health.

They argued that feeding induced by coercion, force or the use of physical restraints is tantamount to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. However, the Israeli supreme court declared that the law was valid and that prisoners on hunger strike could be fed forcibly. It held that the law was both in compliance with Israel’s constitution and international law.

Most countries under English Common Law, like Kenya, would probably go with the position declared by an English court in 1909, where the court held that a prisoner who had been force-fed while on hunger strike could not bring a suit for assault on the understanding that the prison authorities had the duty to preserve the life and health of prisoners.

England departed from this position in 1994, in favour of a stance that respects the prisoners’ personal choice and autonomy, even in the event of a hunger strike that could result in death or serious health risks for the prisoner. The court held that the right of a prisoner of sound mind to determine his fate is plain and the state could not interfere in it to forcibly feed him. It held that the 27-year-old prisoner, Derek Robb, was within his rights to starve himself to death.

In 2005, the European Court of Human Rights held that a prisoner who had been forcibly fed while in prison had no claim of torture or degrading treatment if the intention was to save his life. The same court held in another case in 2013 that the objections by doctors against force-feeding as being unethical were themselves not legal norms and could not be given effect by the court.

Guantanamo Bay

The United States also found itself with protests against force-feeding prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay.

The respective states are divided on this issue. However, a majority still permit force-feeding prisoners on hunger strikes under certain conditions.

There was the famous case of Shaker Aamer, a detainee at Guantanamo Bay who was fed forcibly when he went on a hunger strike. He went to court to challenge this. Sweeping away the objections of medical professionals about this practice, the court held that it was a legal matter and not one of medical ethics. It stated that there was nothing that could be labelled as degrading or an act of torture in trying to feed a person who had gone on a hunger strike.

These different cases show how life is perceived differently all over the world and that the decision of a person to end his life by not taking food may be seen through different lenses, whatever the motivation may be for the person to starve or fast to death as the case may be.