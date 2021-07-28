The kidnap of exiles in Kenya is an old and complicated story

Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerian-British separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu attends a trial for treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 9, 2016. The story of his alleged kidnapping in Nairobi and his transfer to Nigeria just keeps giving.

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

The story of the alleged kidnapping of Nigerian-British separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu in Nairobi and his transfer to Nigeria just keeps giving. One of the latest accounts, in the US publication Daily Beast, on Monday, quoted witnesses to the public kidnapping of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group as saying he was getting out of his car in the underground parking lot of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when a group of heavily armed men seized and dragged him to their waiting vehicle.

