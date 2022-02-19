The goods or services you sell are not what your customers buy

Online shopping

Successful organisations have always known this fundamental aspect of selling.

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Human beings do not buy functionality or utility; they buy feelings.
  • They buy lots of essential sentiments – things that go on in their heads, not in the physical world.

If you sell something (which applies to most of us), here’s one of the most important sentences you’ll ever read: “People don’t want to buy a quarter-inch drill. They want a quarter-inch hole.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.