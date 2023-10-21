The good, bad and the ugly of Wills

In the previous column, I wrote about how certain persons used their Wills to establish some foundations and charities to benefit the public after their deaths.

Many readers questioned whether Wills must only be used for charitable purposes such as the Rhodes Scholarships and Nobel prizes, which were the examples in that piece.

As stated, the right or power to make a Will, also known as the testamentary freedom, gives the owner of a property, the will-maker, the right to give direction on how his or her property is to be shared upon death. These uses are not always of the noble kind such as those of the Alfred Nobel, in establishing the Nobel Foundation and Prizes, or by Cecil Rhodes in establishing the Scholarships Trust for students at Oxford University.

There are instances where a Will maker uses this to benefit other purposes as he may deem fit. The best known example would be that of a will maker who in 1928, created a national fund in England of £500,000 towards the settlement of the National Debt.

A condition for the payment of that sum to the nation was that it would be paid out only if the country was close to paying off its debt.

At the time, the national debt was far more than that and the bequest has remained unutilised. It has since grown to about £350 million in that period of almost a century since the gift on the Will was made. It is still nowhere near being utilised because the UK’s debt now stands at trillions of pounds. This exemplifies a good public purpose but which may never be realised.

An almost weird Will gift in the late 19th Century left money to be placed upon a trust for 80 years in anticipation that Jesus Christ’s return was imminent. This gift eventually went to the government of the United Kingdom after that period elapsed. But sometimes, the Will maker, also known as a Testator, can just make what could be considered a cheeky gift in the Will in exercise of his testamentary freedom.

One such was Roger Stone, who left a gift to seven of his best friends on his death in 2013 with the direction that they use that sum given to a “boozy weekend in a European city”.

The seven beneficiaries complied with the wishes and spent the money drinking in Berlin.

But, Stone knew his beneficiaries. The power of a Will maker is such that he can even seek to benefit some or the whole of his property in some instances to persons not only unrelated to him but also even unknown to the testator. This is exactly what Luis Carlos de Noronha Cabral da Camara, an unmarried and childless Portuguese citizen did. In a Will prepared in 1988, he decided to give his estate to “70 strangers randomly chosen out of a Lisbon phone directory”. Many of the beneficiaries chosen had never even heard of their wealthy benefactor.

Wills can also show the creativity and even eccentricity by their makers. This is best seen in the directives given by Geene Roddeenberry, the creator of the science fiction on space exploration “Star Trek” television series. In his will, he indicated that his cremated ashes were to be taken to outer space. He also indicated that any beneficiary under his will who challenged the validity of the Will would lose his entitlement under the will. One of the daughters who contested the Will thus lost her inheritance under it. His ashes were sent and scattered into space in accordance with the Will.

But testators can also use this power to manage their family affairs or even get back at their families beyond their lives. The commonly known example is that of William Shakespeare. His will left nothing more than his “second best bed” to his widow. The rest of Shakespeare’s estate including, presumably, the best bed went to his daughter.

It looks like poets and literacy greats have a way with will making that send lessons to their families. German poet Henrich Heine left his estate in 1856 to his widow upon the condition that she must get remarried after his death. His reason for this was extremely cynical; so that there would be at least one man to regret the poet’s death. The cynicism continues; the Will stated that his son would be given nothing other than the “pleasure of earning a living”.

The control beyond the grave can grow into something else. When he died in 1862, English investor Henry Budd left his vast fortune to his two sons. The bequests came with some reasonable conditions such as that the sons would have to maintain the family mausoleum. But another one was that none of them would grow a moustache or else risk losing a portion of the inheritance.

These dictates in Wills are not just for other countries outside Africa. In Kenya, a politician left a Will which provided that his estate be shared among his surviving children. However, in the event that any of his children predeceased him or died before the estate was distributed, the share of such child would go straight to the grandchildren by that child and not to the spouse of that deceased child. The testator clearly had his reasons for reservations about his children’s spouses.

But perhaps the most interesting Will is that of a Canadian lawyer by the name Charles Miller. He was known in life to have had a huge sense of humor and he displayed this in his Will. He gave three people who were known to be enemies a joint lifetime right to live in one of his properties so long as these people lived together within the property. To teetotaler clergy, he gave his shareholding in a brewery provided they managed it and took dividends from the business.

But the last and most interesting gift was that he left a bequest to be given to the woman in Toronto where he lived, who would have the most children within a decade of his death.

To the surprise of the executors of the Will, the legacy had to be shared between four women who had each had nine children during the decade.

But there are also Will makers who surprise their loved ones in a pleasant way beyond their deaths. The most moving would probably be the bequest in the will of US Comedian Jack Benny. Upon his death in 1974, a clause in his will instructed his florists to deliver a one long stem rose every day to his widow for the rest of her life.

So yes, the Wills may be used for noble and even arguably ignoble uses as the owner of the property to be given see fit. Thus the power to make a Will, with a few exceptions enable the owner of property to continue to speak beyond life and in a manner that can be cynical, cheeky and sometimes even out rightly pernicious.