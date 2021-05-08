The future belongs to those who can humanise as they digitise

Mobile banking

No one is going to go to a bank branch in the near future just to complete a standard transaction.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Many of those who once said they would never buy anything online have now ordered groceries, medicines, dinners and clothes online.
  • By and large, the stuff arrived intact, and it was quick, and all told, cheaper than trudging out in person. 

You will stay meaningful in the near future of business if you can do this: Humanise + Digitise.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: Kiraitu Murungi’s long walk to Damascus

  2. Kivutha Kibwana: Kenyan national philosophy

  3. Tom Mshindi: Beyond BBI, Uhuru’s legacy should be job creation

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Tanzania’s new regional diplomacy resetting trade, social ties with Kenya

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Fix the broken infrastructure in education

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.