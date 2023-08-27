The forest or palace, kingpin choice is yours

Kennedy sent an email asking for ideas on how one can be a political kingpin in his Nyanza region.

A kingpin means a politician who controls ethnic politics of a region. If he tells his people to jump, they only ask how high. One must be a kingpin to have realistic chances of winning the presidency in Kenya.

I do not purport to have answers to this very complex question. Neither do I purport to be an authority in political matters. Be that as it may, I will share my “wild thoughts”.

History suggests there are two ways of becoming a political kingpin in Kenya: going to the forest or hovering around the Palace.

Going to the forest means taking the hard, long and tedious route of fighting for or snatching political power. This route entails blood, sweat and tears.

Well, this is the most common way of acquiring of kingpin title in the history of politics and leadership generally. It has biblical precedent.

Those of us who are Christians believe Jesus is the Kingpin of all Kingpins. But he underwent lots of suffering. And it was painful — in the prayer of Gethsemane, he said "If you are willing Father, take this cup away from me ..."

Achieve greatness

Probably because of this “curse”, that to achieve greatness one must suffer, Kenyan politics that creates a kingpin has followed that trajectory of sufferance and tribulation.

Jomo Kenyatta achieved kingpin status and ultimately became Kenya's first president. But he went to the “forest” by virtue of getting imprisoned for almost 11 years on trumped up charges.

Kenneth Matiba became a Mt Kenya West kingpin after “going to the forest” and demanding multipartysm. He lost his health and wealth for that.

Raila Odinga had to go to the “forest” by way of being imprisoned intermittently to achieve Kingship status.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua had to endure the cold and mosquito bites of the forest under tribulation of Jubilee government to reach their current status.

William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta had to be taken to the Hague in 2009 to solidify kingpin status.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu bounced back into power after being criminally indicted — that's a “forest” route.

Even Donald Trump in USA, by being taken to some “forest” full of criminal cases, is now the undisputed Republican party Kingpin as America heads to elections in 2024. Like a Kikuyu saying , “the father of an ugly daughter laughs secretly when he is receiving dowry,” Trump is happy whenever a criminal charge is levelled against him, as it improves his winning chances.

But is it all blood, sweat and tears? No. There is a second, softer possible route to Kingpin status. Hovering around the Palace.

Hovering around means being near seats of power when momentous historical events happen. I was once a beneficiary of hovering around.

When Jubilee government started a shakeup in 2020 and removed Ruto-supporting legislators from parliamentary leadership posts, I was a Deputy chief whip. When they removed Senate chief whip (from central), rumours indicated Jubilee intended to appoint a Senator from Western region.

Someone bumped into the then powerful Senator James Orengo in the corridors of senate and pointed out the folly of such a calculation (“how do you replace a Mt Kenya leader with someone from another region?”) . I got the seat by sheer luck. The same happened to immediate former Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga. In 2013, ODM nominations for Siaya gubernatorial hot contest, the two leading candidates were Oburu Odinga and William Oduol, currently deputy governor of Siaya Rasanga decided to join the race, probably with little hope of winning

It is said Oduol won the nominations. But how could ODM allow Oburu to be ashamed by an ‘outsider’? But if it gave Oburu the ticket, wouldn't that be an obvious display of bias as he was Raila’s brother ?

The party honchos, it is alleged, decided to hand over the ticket to Rasanga, a neutral third party. He went on to win the gubernatorial seat against Oduol. Rasanga got power by hovering around Kingpin Baba by presenting himself as a joker during ODM nominations in 2013.

Daniel Moi also came to power by way of “hovering” around power when a misfortune happened in 1978.

In Tanzania, the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) did not originally intend to grant John Magufuli the ticket for contesting the presidency in 2015. He was a nondescript minister in the government of then retiring CCM kingpin President Jakaya Kikwete. The frontrunners were retired Chief Justice Augustine Ramathan, son of former President Julius Nyerere Makongoro Nyerere and former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa.

The party's central committee picked Magufuli thinking "he was an unambitious harmless" candidate. He later turned out to a lion in sheep's clothing.

This hovering around can help even an offspring. Etienne Tshisekedi was a cantankerous Congolese opposition politician. The then President Kabila tried manoeuvres to cling on power but gave up and decided to hold elections. After Etienne died, his son Felix in 2018 faced Martin Fayulu but behind the scenes it appears he cut a deal with Kabila and got himself into power.

That means, if Congo story means anything, hovering around does not necessarily mean being in government. Even hovering whilst in opposition is something. Raila almost hovered himself into power in 2022 despite being in opposition— thank God the "forest man" Ruto had done good groundwork.

But one can hover around and probably take few steps into “the forest” (combine the two) if circumstances dictate so.

King David in the bible, as a youth, distinguished himself as a musician in King Saul's Court. That's how he caught the attention of the king. But when his popularity rose, he went to exile after Saul started plotting to kill him. He fled to Palestine and began to lay foundations of his future career. After the death of Saul, he consolidated power and ultimately took the entire Israel.

Mwai Kibaki followed similar path to being a kingpin. He was Moi’s vice president but was then sacked and demoted to a ministerial post. Many thought he would resign. He refused and decided to hover around Moi's palace. That decision helped him become Mt Kenya East kingpin by virtue of being the most senior regional politician during the 1992 elections.

Between 1992 and 2002, he was basically in the “forest”. He clinched the real thing in 2002.

So Kennedy, the choice is yours. Go to the forest or hover around the kingpin.

But be careful. Both routes have demerits. Some go to the forest and never return. Ask Orengo when he attempted to do so in 2002. He had to return to the palace and seek forgiveness like the prodigal son. Some seem to hover around forever. Ask Kalonzo Musyoka — since the Hague trials and shuttle diplomacy of 2011 he was around UhuruRuto. He is still hovering around Baba still seeking to be the ultimate Azimio kingpin.