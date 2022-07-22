The dilemma Karua faced in Tuesday debate 

When Ms Martha Karua and Mr Rigathi Gachagua duelled in Tuesday’s deputy presidents’ debate, it was a general observation that Karua was uncharacteristically holding back while her opponent went all out.

Karua’s tough and no-nonsense approach is legendary. It is public knowledge that she takes no prisoners.

However, this persona was conspicuously missing in action on Tuesday.

Observers who expected Karua to ‘wipe the floor’ with Gachagua concluded that she came across as too soft and too measured.

Others felt she did not want to come across as too shrill or forceful and fall into the ‘angry woman’ trap, an accusation that is often levelled against strong women leaders like Karua.

Karua’s dilemma is a well-researched and documented phenomenon.

In their book, Women and Leadership, Julia Gillard (former prime minister of Australia) and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organisation) have written about this predicament, which they called ‘The Style Conundrum’.

Women leaders often find themselves in a catch-22 situation: should they be soft and risk being perceived as conforming and weak or should they be shrill and be accused of being the angry (black) woman?

Gillard and Okonjo-Iweala note that: “…she (a woman leader) must walk a very particular tightrope, balancing between being seen as ‘man’ enough to lead, while not being perceived to have shed the expected characteristics of women.”

In other words, when it comes to appearing ‘strong’ like Gachagua in political debates, women leaders are doomed if they do and doomed if they don’t, especially when an opponent is a man.

If she is too soft, she is weak and she ‘loses’ the debate.

If she is shrill, she is branded ‘too masculine’ and still ‘loses’ the debate to the man, never mind that the man was forceful and tough in the debate.

Soft demeanour

Interestingly, research has also shown that when a woman leader is nice like Karua tried to be on Tuesday evening, society will consider that as conforming to expectations and will most likely not generate a positive reaction, just like Karua’s soft demeanour failed to attract support.

However, when a male leader is nice or ‘soft’, he is more likely to get a positive response because society will perceive him to be going beyond the expected behavioural attributes of men.

This then means that even if Gachagua had opted to be ‘soft’ in Tuesday’s debate, he would still have received very positive reviews because we would consider that as going beyond our expectations of how men are traditionally expected to behave.

So, while Karua would have ‘lost’ either way by being soft or shrill, Gachagua would have ‘won’ either way by being tough or nice. That’s the society we live in.

It is important to consider these gender biases, especially when judging women leaders.