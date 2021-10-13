The ‘death’ of Kenya’s 100-year-old hotels a sign of something

Treetops Hotel

The Treetops Hotel in Nyeri.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Treetops is the hotel where Elizabeth II stayed on the night of February 5, 1952.
  • On the morning of February 6, word arrived of the death of King George VI.

As the Daily Nation reported on Tuesday, three hotels in Nyeri ranging in age from about 100 to 110 years have bitten the dust, thanks in large part to the ravages of Covid-19 on tourism and the travel industry.

