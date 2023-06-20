The choice of having children is a personal one, don’t vilify anyone

Now that they’ve already decided to go into the third reading of the Finance Bill 2023, let’s talk about something else in the past, now that the future is determined.

I watched an interview a few weeks ago and forgot to write about it because of the aforementioned bill. But I was thinking about it and it incensed me all over again.

There is this strange and particular hatred that self-righteous older women have for millennials and Gen Zs. I find it one of the most peculiar things I have ever seen. It is a deep-seated resentment, almost as if angry at the younger generation for having the audacity to do that which they [older generations] could not do.

And I get it. It is hard to believe that a generation, brought up on the same values as you, could choose to reject them. How do they even get the thought to reject those values? How dare they?

I suppose there’s a demon like that in every generation. Gen X were appalled that Gen Y could leave jobs because of happiness. The boomers were appalled that women wanted to be treated as humans, and so on, and so forth.

This specific interview I watched had its own Gen Y representative. Muthoni Gitau. Muthoni is doing amazing work as an epitome of that generation that is forging out on its own, doing its own thing.

She’s a stylist, artist, creative, poet, interiors queen and renovator extraordinaire; she’s been doing a simply fabulous home renovation project that truly shows that she is the girl she thinks she is.

The show she was on had some Christian lady who was telling Ms Gitau that in spite of her wonderful life, she is letting everyone down by not having children. It was a ridiculous conversation that the host let get out of control.

The lady was telling her that if she really didn’t want children, then she should have her tubes tied. She said that Muthoni must actually want children, because if she didn’t, then she would have had the operation done.

She made other silly accusations, but that line jumped out at me. As someone who doesn’t want children, and has not had any desire whatsoever for them in the last 15 years, people ask me this all the time; why don’t you tie the tubes? Take it out? And it’s a really simple answer for anyone who actually wants to know, instead of someone who is attacking you.

Surgery that I don’t feel like I have to have is not something I want to do. I’ve had surgery before. It was scary, and the recovery process was even worse for me than the surgery. I’m one of those people who would rather do everything other than surgery. It’s the last option, even if I need it (that was me being ridiculous when I tore my tendon and thought I could just physio it back to normal).

To undergo surgery for something that isn’t changing my life in a detrimental way, is not something I would do. Then, to potentially have to deal with the effects after that: early menopause, for example, or the tubes reattaching (because they do that sometimes) is not something I want to deal with.

This, let’s face it, ignorant, woman, also doesn’t know that many doctors will outright refuse to do a surgery like this for a woman who is unmarried and has no children. Many doctors are incredibly concerned with your potential future baby daddy’s opinion on your current uterus – sorry, THEIR uterus. So even getting that done isn’t straightforward. Then – of course – money. Have you seen that Finance Bill?

I realized her bitterness was coming from somewhere deep inside her – something that had more to do with Ms Gitau’s audacity, her gumption, to declare that she wasn’t going to do what a large part of society thinks she should do.

It came from the fact that she finally had children after years of waiting and attached her own identity to her ability to do so. Which is her choice to make, obviously - but it most definitely doesn’t have to be everyone else’s.

All this to say: the choice of having children is a personal one. More people who have or want to have children should be questioned on their own wisdom surrounding parenting, and neither party should be vilifying anyone’s decision. Just as my dress is my choice, so is what to do with MY uterus, laws of Kenya be damned.