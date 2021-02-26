The BBI must be interrogated for alignment between word, deed

Integrity means the state of being whole and undivided, not being torn by contradiction or undermined by inconsistency. This form of wholeness makes (one) an integer; a whole number (that is not a fraction or some such), or a thing that is complete in itself. Integrity therefore directly invokes this quality.

In the normative domain, integrity can relate to the consistency between the values one professes and whether or how they translate in practice. Preaching water and drinking wine, for example, denotes the failure of all attempts to marshal coherence between word and deed.

Kwa ground vitu ni different is another resigned motto commonly employed to remark upon the disjuncture of kusema and kutenda; word and deed.

In days gone by, a person was considered honourable to the extent that their word was their bond. “I give you my word” was a complete pledge of commitment, intended to be taken at face value by all parties and expected to hold good and true without fail. To break one’s word was a dishonourable stain on one’s reputation with extensive consequences.

Today, the pervasiveness of legal instruments and judicial institutions has done little to stem a creeping impulse to breach, renege on or otherwise evade commitments made with tremendous solemnity. Every confidential meeting has to be protected with non-disclosure agreements, which are nonetheless largely contravened.

Litigious society

Every transaction is sealed with contracts that often prove difficult to enforce. No instrument devised by the best legal mind seems capable of governing impish dispositions. As a result, we are steadily becoming a deceived, distrustful, suspicious and litigious society.

Which legal device, judicial institution or state instrument can efficiently reconcile our words with our deeds? That is another way of asking how we can win the war on corruption without breaking a lot of things, and casting the worth of the enterprise into doubt.

We remain perpetually short of categorical victory because, by and large, our society persists in separating our words from our deeds, and doing its best in instigating utmost disharmony betwixt them.

The Building Bridges Initiative task force identified seven major challenges holding Kenya back from its true promise. The first fundamental shortcoming was the lack of a national ethos based on shared values, which reduced Kenya to a marriage arranged by strangers, and not a nation underpinned by community – similarity or identity.

The second major challenge is the prevalence of extreme poverty and hunger in the country, exacerbated by widespread unemployment, particularly of young people.

A recent survey found that 60 per cent of Kenyan adults cannot afford three meals a day, which suggests a level of deprivation whose inhumanity is incompatible with the idea of a civilised country.

Another major challenged identified by BBI is that our politics does not serve us, and is altogether too divisive. A further one is that government spends too much on itself, thereby neglecting the needs of the people.

The BBI is intended to inaugurate a bold departure from the political culture which steered us to these improvident shores. It is a self-consciously aspirational enterprise intended to restore integrity into our national ethos.

Therefore, the BBI is, first and foremost, a resolute endeavour, led by the President, to unite word and deed in constituting the state and society in terms of the Kenya our forefathers dreamed of, and which our unborn generations deserve.

The watchword of the campaign should therefore be integrity in terms of a plausible alignment between word and deed. At this point, all the effort is focused on promise-making.

Promises require credibility; that we can take our leaders’ word at face value and await promise-keeping in due course. A reputation for, or evident investment in, a convincing effort to stay true to one’s word does a lot for credibility.

Starving Kenyans

Lavishly funded shock-and-awe campaigns have demonstrated that very little can dissuade a determined state from having its way on any matter.

Deployment of heavily resourced machinery and the relentless parade of formidable state functionaries have convinced all Kenyans of their government’s ability to make itself felt throughout the country with ease.

At the same time, the BBI has served to showcase bullying, gloating, bribing and divisive, reckless and insensitive conduct by its foremost exponents on a vast scale, undermining its founding purposes.

The ceaseless torrent of funds for the campaign is a stupefying mockery of starving Kenyans who were abandoned to their own devices in the jaws of a brutal pandemic.

In an economy that has taken a severe beating from Covid-19, corruption, debt and terrible policies, unemployed and starving Kenyans will understandably be sceptical when functionaries attempt to persuade them that BBI or a referendum will wipe their tears or fill their bellies.

The BBI must be interrogated for alignment between word and deed as related to its fundamental commitments. Its aims must be examined against their leaders’ conduct and the experienced reality of millions of desperate Kenyans.

As long as word and deed remain estranged in our political praxis, the integrity of our democracy will always be problematic. Because the champions of BBI are long on kusema, but short on kutenda, Kenyans lack the assurance that a change in the constitution will deliver promised miracles. The best leadership is through example, and BBI champions must embody their promises. So far, BBI is just words. Kwa ground, vitu ni different.