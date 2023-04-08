Terrorism victims move to shut down conspiracy theorist

Weird as it sounds, Richard D. Hall spends much of his time tracking survivors of terrorist attacks to their homes and workplaces in an attempt to prove that they are lying about their injuries.

A self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist, he admitted to the BBC that he spied on Eve Hibbert from a vehicle parked outside her home.

Eve Hibbert and her father Martin were seriously injured when a terrorist bomb exploded, killing 22 people, at a concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017. The Hibberts were standing about five metres from the bomb when it detonated and are thought to be the closest people to it to survive.

But Mr Hibbert was paralysed from the waist down, and Eve, then 14, was left seriously disabled. Both are confined to wheelchairs.

Last week, the Hibberts filed a landmark legal action against Hall in the High Court, asking for an injunction to restrain him from his activities against them and seeking damages for defamation and harassment.

Outlandish claims

Their lawyer, Neil Hudgell, said Hall “made outlandish claims that our clients are not genuine and did not suffer the life-changing injuries they did at Manchester”. He added that “several of our clients have had this man on their doorstep, taking photographs and invading their privacy in the most intrusive way”.

Hall described his tactics in a book he sells and has promoted theories online that several other UK terror attacks were staged. Although his YouTube channel with 80,000 followers was removed, his DVDs featuring false claims are still for sale on his website.

The case echoes the action against US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion by a US court to families of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 after falsely claiming the attack was a hoax.

Mr Hudgell said, “Martin Hibbert is very determined to shut this individual down from harassing his family and peddling outrageous slurs, lies and repugnant views that have caused continuing offence and distress.

“Martin can be seen as a pioneering trailblazer for others to follow if they feel so minded.”

Mr Hibbert said, “It does feel like a bit of a weight, so it would be nice to put this thing to bed and just be able to move on with our lives.”

* * *

Watching a teenager engrossed in an online game, you might tut-tut but assume he will get onto his homework soon.

Well, he might, but new figures show that gaming can be so intense nothing will drag some young people from that little silver screen.

The National Health Service now has a clinic for gaming disorders and in the last year treated more than 300 addicts, mostly boys aged about 17.

They included youngsters who attacked their parents when their console, phone or laptop was taken away – a common reaction. Others dropped out of school or refused to go on family holidays so they could continue playing.

You can bet that parents who already worry about drugs never expected them to come in this new shape and form.

* * *

Doris is a cow like no other. One of a 200-strong herd on an Isle of Wight dairy farm, she has appeared on news programmes across the world and attracted more than 1.5 million views on TikTok.

How come? A video shows farmhand John Brodie trying to coax Doris outside on a cold morning to be milked.

Stubbornly, Doris remains slumped on the ground, pretending to be asleep.

The video was shot by Mr Brodie just to entertain his wife, Laura, but she put it on TikTok and the clip went viral.

“Doris has always tended to be cheeky,” said Mr Brodie, even trying to groom him as if he was a member of the herd.

“She has a fantastic personality,” he said, “definitely more person than cow.”





* * *

Easter Sunday, so today a story with a sting in the tail…

There was a poor man in a far-off land who begged in the marketplace every day for a few grains of rice.

One day, the king passed through and the beggar held out his bowl, saying, “You are a good and generous man. I know you will give something to a needy person.”

Quietly, the king asked, “And what will you give me?”

Furious, the beggar publicly counted out five grains of rice, thinking, “That will show him up.”

Back home that night, the beggar received a knock on his door and found a messenger sent by the king to thank the man for his generous gift of five grains of rice. “In return, the king has sent you a gift,” the messenger said, handing over a leather purse. It contained five gold coins.