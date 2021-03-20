Teen pregnancy is a sad reality we must tackle

In Zimbabwe, many school dropouts among girls are a result of pregnancies, which risks them being trapped in poverty cycles.

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

Kenyans are still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown from mid-March 2020. One sector that has been severely affected is education, with the most strategic interventions being about making up for lost time via curriculum and exam catch-up plans. However, far more effort must be put into understanding the holistic changes to learners.

