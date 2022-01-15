Technology boon for broken health systems

A medical worker at the US Department of Veterans Affairs

Hackers covet health data due to its high value.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

Digital technology is changing the face of health systems. It is turning around hemorrhaged healthcare systems for the better. It narrows the gap between doctors and their patients. It helps provide cheaper, faster, and quality care even for the most troublesome diseases.

