Talks on board effectiveness show a lot remains undone

This past week board directors from various institutions got a chance to discuss governance during a regional summit organised by the Institute of Directors, an organisation whose mandate includes championing director professionalism through “training, board evaluations and setting standards for boardroom operations and corporate leadership”.

It was refreshing to listen to interventions that highlighted the need for directors to engage robustly not only with management but among themselves during board meetings. All too often, board conversations have lacked candour, with directors being too deferential to one another and not questioning when such interventions could have saved the company from crippling damage.

Listening in on the discussions, I was reminded of the tens of parastatal boards that President William Ruto has appointed since he took office and wondered how candid discussions in the boardrooms were.

Recently, the President and the Health Cabinet Secretary disbanded the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) board in the wake of a procurement scandal, even if boards are not generally allowed to get involved in procurement. Did the board here overreach itself or was the disbandment political?

What of the NHIF, where hundreds of millions of shillings have been paid to a number of facilities on the strength of what are clearly fictitious claims? The minister directed that a number of branch managers be suspended pending investigations that, inevitably, will involve the board.

Should it not have been on top of the game? After all, it is not the first time that the operations of the boards of Kemsa and the NHIF have come under scrutiny.

That said, they are not the only ones. Boards of cash-rich parastatals are always under scrutiny and pressure to do things in a certain way, often not the right way.

In a video clip doing the rounds on social media, a board member of the LAPFUND (a defined contribution scheme that caters for employees of the county governments and water companies) that by June 2022 had a value of Sh57 billion, angrily accuses the President, the Deputy President and the Defence CS of blatant interference in the running of the state agency.

He accuses the powerful figures (or their agents) of interfering in the process of appointment of the CEO and alleges that the person the board had appointed to act pending the recruitment of a substantive manager is being asked for a huge cash inducement to get the position. The board member alleges this has forced the chairman to resign.

Resign in solidarity

This, obviously, is the right thing to do because the board’s mandate is clear and it is also in law. In other instances, the rest of the board members would resign in solidarity with the chairman but it is also fine if by choosing to remain in the board, they will resist the interference that, if true, is not likely to abate.

It is a moot fact that if the very high governance standards that are expected and required within boards are applied to the performances of state corporations, the failure rate could be phenomenal.

There are hundreds of state corporations – the development authorities, agricultural parastatals, parastatals in the energy sector, those created to promote special interests like women, youth and the disabled and the aged, etc — whose boards exist just to earn allowances and seek business opportunities.

Anecdotes of impossible cash demands being made on state corporation CEOs by their line ministers or even higher offices are not fairy tales. Over time, these run into millions of shillings. And as they bend rules to meet these insatiable demands or face the wrath of their bosses, which may include removal, the CEOs and accomplices also pocket fairly hefty slices of the loot.

This dysfunctionality within parastatals exists in spite of fairly elaborate guidelines contained in the Mwongozo booklet. This booklet that commands the operations of the boards and their committees is very detailed but my suspicion is that no one reads it after the induction rituals that directors are taken through once they are appointed.

Those that appoint the directors and the appointees appear to be in this determined conspiracy to frustrate the success of the organisations the boards are appointed to serve. It is an insane tableau to behold, with its permanence serving as a really ominous warning that it will require a truly extraordinary turnaround in governance for any of our lofty goals contained in numerous policy documents, strategic plans and manifestoes to be achieved.

But we must not stop focusing on the weaknesses and the opportunities because hope must continue to oil the national endeavours to succeed. Forums like the governance summit serve as useful platforms for such discourse.