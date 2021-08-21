Taliban’s return has frayed global nerves

Taliban fighter

A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty saloon with images of women defaced using a spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • After a lightning 10-day offensive nobody foresaw, Taliban fighters swept through the country and took the capital Kabul.
  • The 300,000-man Afghan army, trained and equipped by the Americans, shockingly just collapsed.

Afghanistan has long been described as the graveyard of empires. It's not a cliché. Great powers that invade the place find it impossible to hold on to their conquest. The British Empire was there. Then the Soviet Union. And until now, the United States. Same fate. 

