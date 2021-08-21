Taliban’s return has frayed global nerves

Afghanistan has long been described as the graveyard of empires. It's not a cliché. Great powers that invade the place find it impossible to hold on to their conquest. The British Empire was there. Then the Soviet Union. And until now, the United States. Same fate.

After a lightning 10-day offensive nobody foresaw, Taliban fighters swept through the country and took the capital Kabul. In the conduct of modern armed insurgencies, the feat simply has no equal. The 300,000-man Afghan army, trained and equipped by the Americans, shockingly just collapsed. The US-backed Afghan government capitulated. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (Ironies of life: Ashraf once co-authored a book on how to fix failed states. He failed in his homeland).

The Taliban are now back in power after two decades. They have promptly renamed the country the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. US/Nato dreams of establishing a Western-style democracy there have crumbled. No doubt jihadists worldwide are jubilating at what they see as a crushing American defeat by fellow mujahideen.

Who are these Taliban, who, post-victory, were shown in an iconic Aljazeera TV clip holding court in the Presidential Palace in Kabul in their scruffy tunics, flowing beards, turbans and AK-47s? They are hardline Islamic militants who emerged in the 90s in Afghanistan. Upon taking power following a civil war, they established a fundamentalist theocracy governed under an extreme form of Islamic Sharia law. Girls were prohibited from attending school. Women could not be employed. They were to remain strictly at home. When they ventured out, burqas were mandatory. And they had to be accompanied by a male relative. They were forbidden to look at strangers in the eye; otherwise they would get a public flogging.

The Taliban further banned television, movies, paintings, photography, instrumental music, and sports like football. Nor would they tolerate artworks that depicted the human form. They startled the world when they carried out the destruction of ancient and priceless sculptures of Buddha.

Bombed targets

Another Taliban edict forbade Muslims sharing residence with non-Muslims. There was once a diplomatic uproar when Taliban officials demanded a female UN lawyer speaking at a conference do so behind a curtain so that she wouldn't be visible.

Such bizarre behaviour is not even why there's so much global panic over the Taliban's return. During their first spell in power, they promoted the idea of a spiritual and cultural "clash of civilizations" - East versus West. They welcomed and allowed the terrorist group al-Qaeda to thrive in Afghanistan. Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda leader, had fought side by side with Afghani jihadists in the 80s during the insurgency against Soviet invaders. Osama's presence was to prove fateful.

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda bombed targets in New York and Washington. President George W Bush immediately ordered the invasion of Afghanistan, where al-Qaeda was domiciled. Bush called it the "War on Terror," — to get rid of terrorists in Afghanistan and elsewhere. The Taliban were overthrown. The invasion turned into a 20-year occupation. Meanwhile the Taliban regrouped and launched a fresh insurgency.

Matters changed last year when President Donald Trump suddenly agreed to a "peace accord" with the Taliban, negotiated in Qatar. The US-supported Afghan government was cut off from the deal as the Taliban had insisted.

There had been a sense, starting from the Barack Obama administration, that the Afghan war was unwinnable. Trump was particularly incensed that the US had sunk $2 trillion into pacifying Afghanistan, with minimal results. The deal required the Taliban sever all links with terrorist groups like al-Qaeda, and they hold power-sharing talks with the Afghan government. In turn, Trump promised a full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by this year, a promise President Joe Biden has kept.

Conciliatory noises

The Taliban took advantage of America's military withdrawal to launch their triumphant offensive. Their fighters have always had two things going for them: discipline and total moral conviction. Government soldiers were demoralised, enduring months without pay (they sometimes sold their US-supplied weapons to the Taliban). The Afghan government was itself corrupt and widely despised as a US puppet. It lacked legitimacy.

Everybody is watching keenly to see whether the victorious Taliban has moderated its colours. Western countries in particular will withhold diplomatic recognition until they are certain Afghanistan will never again be a safe haven for terrorists.

So far Taliban officials are making conciliatory noises — but with loaded caveats. They have assured that women holding jobs won't be interfered with, as long as they wear the hijab. Girls too are free to continue with school, but "within Islamic principles". The Taliban have also pledged not to "revenge" against opponents.

The neighbours are nervously alert. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be watching out for fellow ethnic Uzbeks and Tajiks in Afghanistan who have not always been in the good books of the Taliban. Iran has long been hostile to the Taliban due to their mistreatment of the Shi'ite minority, who comprise 10 per cent of the Afghani population. Russia, with her unpleasant experiences with Islamist radicalism in Chechnya, has also reason to be wary. With China, they'll play a waiting game even as they give the new Taliban the benefit of the doubt.

Pakistan is doubtless the most cozy with the new reality. The country has always maintained close relations with the Taliban for geopolitical reasons. This won't change. To check this influence, India has been a silent but effective anti-Taliban meddler, using the non-Pashtun tribes of north Afghanistan. However all the players understand that the Taliban are a hot potato which, if mishandled, can throw the whole region back to war and anarchy.