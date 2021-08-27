Takeaways from Zambia polls on youth and power

Zambia’s newly elected president Hakainde Hichilema’s job is clearly defined. As he works round the clock to fix the economy, top of his agenda will also include addressing the youth unemployment crisis in Zambia.

It is in his best interest that he tackles the youth unemployment. Zambia’s youth played a significant role in his ascent to the presidency. President Hichilema’s appeal to Zambia’s youth – the ‘under 35s’ who formed more than half of the country’s registered voters – not only delivered his presidency, but demonstrated to Africa and the world the sheer power of a youthful electorate.

Zambia’s recently concluded election will go down the history of that country as a key lesson on what happens when young people vote.

I thought Zambia’s perceived new dawn would be a great opportunity to remind ourselves where Kenyan youth stand. According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, a majority of Kenyans are in the youth bracket. Out of the 47,564,296 Kenyans enumerated, 35,700, 787 were below the age of 34 years. This means young people make up 75.058 per cent of the total population.

Within this ‘under 35’ demographic, we have about 13,777, 600 aged between 18 and 34, which translates to roughly 28.97 per cent of the total population. It gets even better as you dig deeper. Within the 18-34 demographic, those aged 18-24 years make up the largest chunk of the under 35s at 6,352,326 strong.

Dreams and aspirations

Not forgetting that the estimated median age in Kenya is 19 years, according to a 2016 study conducted by The Aga Khan University’s East Africa Institute.

I need not state the obvious that Kenyan youth play a significant role in the shape and direction of this country whether politically, socially or economically. With roughly less than a year to the general election – at least based on current reports – aspiring leaders must place Kenya’s youth at the center of their manifestos but more importantly, they must appeal to the youth.

While Hichilema’s ‘cattle boy’ rags-to-riches story may have tugged at the heartstrings of Zambia’s youth, I am afraid it will take more than a sob story for a leader to appeal to Kenya’s youth.

Kenya’s youth will need a solid plan that will address the rising levels of unemployment and a strategy that will guarantee money in their pockets. They will need a leader who will do more than speak sheng to seem relatable, but one who truly takes the time to understand Kenya’s young folk and actually delivers on his or her promises.

They will also need a leader who will go beyond the PR stunts of eating mandazis in a kibanda because Kenyan youth know better than to believe Kenyan leaders eat all their meals in vibandas. Kenya’s youth have dreams and aspirations; many want to access a good education and a significant chunk want to run successful enterprises. They want to innovate, create and build their startups from scratch and any leader who’s worth their salt will recognise that there can be no leadership without young people.