Takeaways from Zambia polls on youth and power

Hakainde Hichilema

Newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema delivers a speech during his inauguration at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on August 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Zambia’s recently concluded election will go down the history of that country as a key lesson on what happens when young people vote.
  • I thought Zambia’s perceived new dawn would be a great opportunity to remind ourselves where Kenyan youth stand.

Zambia’s newly elected president Hakainde Hichilema’s job is clearly defined. As he works round the clock to fix the economy, top of his agenda will also include addressing the youth unemployment crisis in Zambia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.