Take it, but remain open and transparent about it

The role of philanthropy in journalism has become critical in the wake of the economic challenges faced by media organisations worldwide.

With the traditional advertising business model severely undermined by the Internet and social media, the question of funding good, solid journalism has emboldened over the years as media organisations explore new means to guarantee their survival.

A recent study conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, in partnership with Media Impact Funders and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism exploring the role of philanthropy in American journalism found an increasing support for nonprofit news and a spike in funding to for-profit newsrooms.

The study, which examined 129 funders and 431 news organisations, found that more and more foundations that had not historically invested in journalism doing so and those that supported journalism increasing their commitment to journalism.

Historically, for-profit news organisations have been supported through the advertising business model that carried the industry through its golden age of significant profits and eye-watering benefits for employees in the media industry.

However, in this era of economic decline, we are seeing more for-profit news organisations warming up to philanthropy support, which in my view is not surprising and is nothing to be embarrassed about.

And this is exactly the point of today’s piece, that perhaps it is time for some of us to change our attitude towards philanthropy funded journalism and accept help where we need it most - in telling compelling stories on behalf of our societies.

Admittedly, of the greatest challenges with philanthropy-funded journalism is maintaining editorial independence and safeguarding public interest.

According to the study, most funders supported journalism in areas where they do policy work (57 per cent) and four in 10 news organisations reported to take money to cover specific subjects or reporting suggested by the funder – though it is important to note that this number has decreased from 59 per cent in eight years.

The bottom line is, there is a risk of conflict of interest and this study confirms as much.

However, this does not mean that we should do away with philanthropy journalism or treat it with suspicion. Media organisations could accept philanthropy but remain absolutely open and transparent about it.

Local media could do with clear cut guidelines on how to handle this kind of journalism to not only protect their editorial independence, but also to maintain that social contract they have with society.

That said, there is hope at the end of the tunnel, if this study is anything to go by. According to media organisations interviewed for this study, 92 per cent non-profit and 83 per cent for profit reported that their funders did not see the stories they helped fund prior to publication, which means that news organisations can receive philanthropy support and maintain their editorial independence.

Philanthropy supported journalism is expected to take root in the coming years, instead of fighting it, perhaps we could take this as one of the many changes of the new age of journalism.



