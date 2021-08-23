Take BBI reactions into election

If there was one uplifting takeaway in the aftermath of the Court of Appeal decision on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment proposals, it was the maturity displayed by the key protagonists.

Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga resisted the temptation to, respectively, gloat over victory or whine in defeat. The statements they put out separately after the appellate court upheld the High Court verdict of May halting the referendum championed by Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta were calm, measured and respectful.

One would have expected chest-thumping histrionics from the DP, but unlike many of his boisterous and over-enthusiastic supporters, he spoke as a statesman more focused on an agenda for Kenya rather than mere politicking. And from Mr Odinga, who seemed to have anticipated defeat, graceful concession and restatement of respect for the verdict and the judicial system in general replaced angry cries of foul and denunciations of the courts.

If this spirit of sobriety prevails into the campaign season leading to the August 9, 2022 General Election, there will be hope for Kenya.

DP Ruto and Mr Odinga — the presumptive front-runners for the presidential election — have been at the heart of an increasingly bitter political duel dominated by personalised attacks, vile propaganda, dirty tricks and social media activity that verges on hate speech and incitement.

Victory

Displays of magnanimity in victory and grace in defeat can be powerful statements. They can go a long way towards demonstrating that the elections are not a do-or-die affair; that the outcome need not lead to rancor or violence. If they lead by example in this regard, they must go a step further and keep their respective attack dogs muzzled and on a tight leash.

Like all other top politicians, the DP and Mr Odinga have at their service all manner of loud, rude fellows who speak for them. They have the politicians who are forever spewing bile and hateful, violent rhetoric at press conferences, public rallies, funerals, churches and anywhere else they can find an audience.

They also have their respective social media soldiers of fortune engaging in extremely vile slander, falsehoods and propaganda designed to excite hatred and possibly violence.

Return to violence

Memories of the 2007-2008 post-election violence are still fresh in the minds of those who lived through the madness. For many, the current polarised political situation holds the spectre of return to violence next year. We can approach the elections confident that there is no risk of bloodshed if the principal actors make it their responsibility to promote a mature and responsible brand of politics.

This challenge is not just for the DP and Mr Odinga but also other leading personalities, including outgoing President Kenyatta, and other key presidential aspirants, such as Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka of the One Kenya Alliance.

Indeed, if the two leading contenders cannot lead by example in inculcating a new brand of civilised politics, they must be put on notice that waiting in the wings are the likes of Mr Mudavadi and many other hopefuls ready to demonstrate that electioneering need not be just about violent language, lies, empty slogans and exploitation ethnic or class divisions.

* * *

Whoever made the decision to allow matatus back to full passenger capacity in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic must be hung, drawn and quartered.

It must be called out for what it is — a stupid decision. If it leads to an upsurge in coronavirus infections and fatalities, the person who decided to dispense with common sense health protocols should be forced to take personal responsibility.

Matatus are, by their very nature, unsanitary. Even during the pandemic, they have brazenly ignored requirements such as mandatory face masks for passengers and crew, disinfection of surfaces and provision of sanitisers or water and soap for hand hygiene.

A saving grace has been social distance through caps on the number of passengers. But that is no more. Worse, the return to business as usual in public transport compromises all rationale for enforcement of Covid-19 containment measures in bars, churches, mosques, markets, sporting arenas and other places where close contact is the norm.

In every campaign period, matatu operators extract heavy ransom from those in power. This latest decision is particularly mystifying, however, because there have been no reports of industry leaders visiting State House to demand the usual exemptions from traffic laws and road safety conventions.