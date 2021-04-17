Sustainable security the antidote to power grabs, civil wars in the Horn

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo. Somalia's Parliament has passed a motion to extend his mandate by  two years.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

On Wednesday this week, President Joe Biden announced that America will, at last, withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, thus ending its longest war. Having won the hard battle for the soul of the American nation, Biden’s White House has rekindled humanity’s hope for a relatively peaceful world based on the new concept of sustainable security. As a bold rethinking of national security, sustainable security relaunches the notions of collective and human security to rebalance the three tools of foreign policy: defence, development and diplomacy.

