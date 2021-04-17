Sustainable security the antidote to power grabs, civil wars in the Horn

On Wednesday this week, President Joe Biden announced that America will, at last, withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, thus ending its longest war. Having won the hard battle for the soul of the American nation, Biden’s White House has rekindled humanity’s hope for a relatively peaceful world based on the new concept of sustainable security. As a bold rethinking of national security, sustainable security relaunches the notions of collective and human security to rebalance the three tools of foreign policy: defence, development and diplomacy.

Sustainable security sharply contrasts with America’s outdated idea of national security. Despite the end of the era of containment, America has stuck to a narrow view of national security, which George F. Kennan, the renowned diplomat, historian and strong advocate of the policy of containment of Soviet expansion during the Cold War, defined in 1948 as “the continued ability of the country to pursue the development of its internal life without serious interference, or threat of interference, from foreign powers”.

Obama presidency

This old-fashioned notion of national security came under sharp criticism during Barack Obama’s presidency, when sustainable security was hoisted as a better strategy to protect and defend the United States.

In her paper, ‘In Search of Sustainable Security’ (June 2008), Gayle Smith, coordinator of the global Covid response and health security at the US Department of State, argued that sustainable security is the answer for American national security.

However, even before the concept of sustainable security could get traction in Washington, Donald Trump and the right-wing populists stormed the White House chanting the “America First” mantra.

Trump is gone, but the world is still deep in the woods. In the twilight of the Trump era, the coronavirus pandemic struck. America has borne the brunt of it, with 140 million infections, three million deaths and the worst global recession since the Great Depression. Additionally, the world is reeling under the consequences of a climate crisis, including global warming and climate change.

Moreover, the world is torn by a cesspool of anti-globalisation tendencies – populism, isolationism, protectionism, micro-nationalisms, authoritarianism, terrorism and a resurgent wave of Cold War-era geopolitics aimed at containing China.

As America’s power elite dithers, China has taken the mantle of refashioning global security by taking up the concept of “sustainable security”.

It is now the sharpest arrow in Beijing’s quiver of re-shaping the world as “a community of shared destiny for humankind”.

China’s foreign policy

The concept first appeared in China’s foreign policy edicts during the 4th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit held in Shanghai on May 21, 2014. In his keynote speech titled ‘New Asian Security Concept for New Progress in Security Cooperation’, President Xi Jinping placed the triad of “common”, “comprehensive” and “cooperative” security at the core of sustainable security.

Since February 10, 2021, China’s foreign policy mandarins have used the concept to redefine and guide security relations between Beijing and Afghanistan as America prepares to pull out of the country. On April 9, 2021, Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

First, common security stresses the respect for the sovereignty and equality of the world’s 195 states irrespective of their size.

Comprehensive security highlights the diverse and complex aspects of both traditional and non-traditional threats to security. And cooperative security stresses the need to promote the security through dialogue and cooperation.

The architecture of sustainable security rests on three planks. One is the individual state within the principle of non-interference and equality of small and big nations. Two are regional peace and security mechanisms such as the African Union Peace and Security Architecture (APSA). Three is the UN system, including its Security Council.

So, can the new concept of “sustainable security” heal the world’s most turbulent hotspot after Afghanistan – the Horn of Africa?

Cold War-era fascism

Here, Somalia is dramatising the brazen return of the Cold War-era fascism and totalitarianism. The country’s sit-tight President, Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo”, signed a fraudulent law to extend by two years his four-year term, which expired in February, despite threats of international sanctions. While the Lower House of Somalia’s parliament endorsed Farmajo’s power heist, the Upper House slammed the power grab as unconstitutional and likely to “lead the country into political instability”.

Up North, Ethiopia is back to civil war in its Tigray region.

In a recent address to the UN Security Council, the UN humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, revealed that the war, jointly waged by Ethiopia and Eritrea, has pushed 4.5 million of Tigray’s nearly six million people to starvation, with 91 per cent of the population in need of emergency food.