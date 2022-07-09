Suspending constitution, just like riding on a tiger, hardly ends well

It is election season in Kenya; a season of political delirium when the candidates lose their minds in the promises they make and the citizenry lose theirs in their yearning to believe fanciful promises.

One could live with this as the stock-in-trade of elections in most parts of the world.

It is true that campaigns are conducted in poetry but governance in prose.

But this season has come with hyperbole in Kenya.

Not only are presidential candidates making promises that could make them amenable to impeachment on taking the oath, but they are also making public policy pronouncements and promises that challenge their understanding of the offices they seek but also challenge the very bedrock of a constitutional republic.

In the course of a supposed release of his manifesto and at several campaign events, a candidate for the presidency has made the bold statement that he would suspend the unworkable parts of the Constitution upon election to the office!

In a season of excitement with the puerile, not much thought appears to have been given to this bold and audacious statement from a candidate for the presidency.

Legal viability

Aside from the legal viability of such a claim, it is even oxymoronic from the perspective of simple logic.

Kenya is a creation of the Constitution, and so is the presidency.

One wonders then how the occupant of an office created by the constitution can abolish the document and still retain the office and powers created by the constitution whose operation he shall have suspended – even if that were legally possible.

As a matter of legal theory, within a republic, a constitution is the ultimate legal command.

Suffice it that it gives the nation in question its existence. Take the first written constitution, that of the United States.

It is clear in its preamble that the constitution is for the people within the United States and for their posterity.

In other words, the framers and the persons who ratified it did not imagine a situation in which the constitution would cease to be in existence.

The only sense in which it can be said that the constitution may be suspended in the United States is with regard to the right of habeas corpus in a circumstance of rebellion war or other situation of public danger.

The right of habeas corpus is the right available to a person who is detained to go to court and demand that the authorities give legal justification for his arrest or detention.

The court would be obliged to order his release if the court is not satisfied with the reason for such detention.

Even then, Article 1 Section 9 puts it in the context of a limitation on the power of Congress.

Meaning that Congress may not pass any law which would limit that right except under the situation of war or rebellion.

This is one area in which the United States constitution is different from Kenya’s; the right of habeas corpus is one on which the Constitution of Kenya does not permit any limitation whatsoever.

Term limits

The idea of suspending a constitution by a head of government is not a new one.

No less a personage than Napoleon Bonaparte abolished the constitution of France in 1851 and a year later replaced it with another.

His reason for this action was that the constitution supposedly suspended had term limits and would have prevented him from continuing as head of state.

Napoleon was joined by another military strongman, Franco of Spain, who suspended the constitution of 1931 after a civil war and replaced it with a set of laws he called “the Fundamental laws of the realm”.

These actions by military leaders then established precedent by which military juntas acted to abrogate or suspend constitutions whenever they overthrew a regime established under a constitution.

The reality is that the trend of purporting to suspend a constitution through military force often results in the replacement of the constitutional regime by martial law.

That is what happened in Pakistan in 1958. President Iskander Mirza imposed martial law and dissolved all government machinery and the arms of government.

A few days later, a new legal order was promulgated which replaced the constitution but revived all the other laws.

This issue was challenged in the famous Dosso case, where the supreme court decided that the suspension and subsequent acts amounted in law to a revolution and therefore the new legal order had effectively replaced the constitution and the latter would apply as the law of Pakistan.

Africa is also replete with examples of leaders suspending or abrogating the constitution after revolutions.

Uganda had its first instance of this when in 1966, then president Milton Obote announced that he had assumed all powers of government before purporting to suspend some parts of the independence constitution of 1962.

The parts of the constitution relating to the courts, the civil service and the armed forces continued to apply.

In the ardour to sanitise this situation, Uganda’s national assembly took its part in abolishing the constitution and replaced it with an interim document pending the establishment of a new constitution.

The consequence of this series of actions was that, among others, the federal states were abolished and the former head of State, Sir Edward Mutesa, was deposed from that office and premier Obote assumed both roles of head of state and head of government.

A person who had been arrested during this series challenged the actions as having arisen from illegal acts and challenged the suspension of the 1962 constitution.

The court held that the roots of the new constitution and the abrogation of the independence constitution resulted from an extra-constitutional act perpetrated by Milton Obote when he seized power.

As a matter of law, the action of an official elected or serving under a given constitutional order suspending that order has dubious legality.

However, whenever an attempt at challenging these has been raised, some courts have avoided the issue under the so-called political question doctrine.

The doctrine states that the courts are not the arena for determining purely political issues Thus under this doctrine the military regimes that have overthrown elected governments and or suspended a legally established constitutional order have found succour when courts refuse to adjudicate on suspension of constitutional order citing the doctrine.

But it appears that under the Constitution of Kenya, there is no anticipation of its suspension or abrogation other than by means stated within it. Suffice it that Article 3(2) is clear that governance other than under the Constitution would be unlawful.

This implies that the political doctrine question may not be used as defence by anyone or any authority which suspends or tries to stymie the application of the Constitution by any means whatsoever.

What is clear here is that any party contemplating suspension of the Constitution by a President in Kenya is either campaigning on blank verse poetry simply to attract votes or is otherwise sending a very clear signal: a lack of understanding of the Constitution itself as the source of the office he seeks or even of the powers and functions of the office of the president.

Inaugural address

But it needs to be said that fanciful as the idea of suspending a constitution by a head of government may be, it has occurred in a number of countries with different results.

A person thinking of suspending the constitution upon his election may need to remember the words of John Kennedy on the occasion of his inaugural address upon election as president of the United States: In the past, those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.