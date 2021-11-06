Surviving and thriving as a single mother in today’s world

Single mother

A single mother and her daughter cooking. In today’s modern African society, single parenting even from pre-marital unions, is not shunned as before.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • Single motherhood is unplanned when it results through unintended pregnancy, rape, abandonment, separation, divorce, widowhood, and so on.
  • Single moms by choice may have had their child or children through consensual sex in which they lay bare their intention to the father-to-be or do so without his knowledge.

Today I wish to tackle single motherhood, an obviously onerous topic for a male scribe.

