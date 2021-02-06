Please support Dominic Odipo to write again

It was tough practising journalism in Kenya amid the crackdown on the pro-democracy movements of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Reporters, editors, photojournalists or newspaper columnists often risked their personal lives or careers amplifying the voices of the perceived enemies of the State or calling out the regime’s excesses.

Humourist Wahome Mutahi, popular for his Whispers column in the Sunday Nation, was in 1986 arrested together with his brother Njuguna Mutahi, detained in the dreaded Nyayo House torture chambers and locked up at Kamiti Maximum Prison after they were associated with the Mwakenya movement.

Photojournalist Wallace Gichere, who died in 2008, spent the last 17 years of his life paralysed and in a wheelchair, having been thrown out through the window of his third-floor house in Buru Buru.

Like Whispers, Gichere’s only sin was his perceived links to regime opponents.

It is in this hostile environment Dominic Odipo joined The Standard newsroom and later penned articles for his bold political column, which advocated democratic change and often rubbed the regime the wrong way.

“In his heyday, Dominic fought for us and dreamt of a better Kenya. As the longest-serving political columnist at The Standard, he joined forces both via his column and even physically to campaign for democracy and political sanity,” wrote Caleb Atemi, a former news editor at The Nation.

Signs of recovery

Although the authoritarian regime of former President Daniel arap Moi bowed to pressure and allowed the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1991, it was not until 2002 that the most significant change was realised, with the defeat of the independence party Kanu in the elections.

An authentic newspaperman and public intellectual, Mr Odipo would still be writing and enriching our understanding of the constantly evolving Kenyan democracy if it were not for his ill health.

Two strokes suffered in December 2013 and April 2019 left him paralysed and unable to do any work. The battle with this illness quickly drained his family savings.

He has been hospitalised in the past five months after friends, colleagues and well-wishers raised some money towards medical bills. And the recent signs of recovery have lifted the mood among his relatives and friends.

Mr Atemi, who keeps a journal of his regular visits, says of his friend’s recovery journey: “I looked at the photos once more and smiled. They were as different as night and day. In one, he lies helpless in bed, his sunken eyes buried deep inside the sockets, his cheekbones jutting through the dark skin. In the second one, he sits slightly upright, a radiant smile appearing on his face.”

Doctors say his recovery has been dramatic. Friends and colleagues, who have put out a medical appeal, say he needs an additional Sh2 million for the last leg of treatment.

To assist Mr Odipo, send your contribution to: Medical Fund for Dominic Martin Odipo. M-Pesa Paybill: 7202707. Account: 127-208-0730.

jkotieno@ke.nationmedia.com. @otienootieno