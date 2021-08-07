Suicide rates call for radical approaches 

noose
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • There is lack of support for people in harmful relationships, mostly women and children.
  • This calls for more honest public engagement on how and why these conflicts arise. 

An increasing number of Kenyans has been recorded in police data over the past few months to have been party to life-threatening assaults. This implies direct injury, potential or actual risks to children, especially minors, lost earnings, cost incurred to engage health and police services, and diminished wellbeing. Most assaults occurred among intimate couples.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.