Suicide rates call for radical approaches 

An increasing number of Kenyans has been recorded in police data over the past few months to have been party to life-threatening assaults. This implies direct injury, potential or actual risks to children, especially minors, lost earnings, cost incurred to engage health and police services, and diminished wellbeing. Most assaults occurred among intimate couples.

There are gaps on the understanding of these types of relationships. Further, sociologists state that a big number of life-threatening assaults via intimate partner violence go under the radar, hidden by families and communities.

Others who hide this violence are religious leaders and institutions, erroneously believing these matters should be solved away from law enforcement, to maintain community integrity and avoid embarrassment.

There is lack of support for people in harmful relationships, mostly women and children. This calls for more honest public engagement on how and why these conflicts arise.

Statistics show the majority of perpetrators are men, though some men have been victims. It is time for radical cultural shifts. Insisting on privacy regarding partner abuse is not working, if the numbers are increasing.

The protection of abusers and further enabling of violence stems from this secrecy. Private counselling is also not enough for a situation affecting so many. Societies must be taught how to give the kind of aid couples actually need, besides insisting on justice for the abused.

Primary mental health care

Community-level support systems, informed by evidence-based and culturally aware interventions, will be key in solving this issue.

From April to June 2021, police data showed an alarming 483 deaths by suicide. The WHO records suicide worldwide as accounting for more deaths than war, malaria and homicide, with three in four deaths by suicide occurring in low and middle-income countries.

A 2014 literature review of deaths by suicide across Africa published by BioMed Central lists interpersonal and socioeconomic issues as key risk factors.

Mental health considerations as a key sociological driver of suicide should be addressed immediately. A key issue to engage with is societal ignorance.

Those with mental illnesses suffer stigma, and keep their struggles to themselves to avoid being seen as weak. Mental illness is about chemical changes in the brain, and these should be given the same considerations as other diseases. We must also consider the cost of getting care – both direct cost of healthcare, and recovery time and its impact on income.

Kenyans are in dire need of systemic incorporation of primary mental health care, focused on prevention. We must get adequately staffed, well paid community health and social workers, counsellors and more. Community education is also crucial for us to continue supporting each other to bring down our statistics and events leading to trauma, injury and death.