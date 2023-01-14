Success favours defenders of the weak

The world celebrated the birth of Jesus on December 25, 2022. What political lessons can one uncover from the teachings of Jesus? Jesus taught humility and forgiveness.

On matters of forgiving, in Matthew 5:48, Jesus reminded his followers about the old adage of an eye for an eye. He urged his followers not to 'resist the one who is evil.

But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also. And if anyone would sue you and take your tunic, let him have your cloak as well. And if anyone forces you to go one mile, go with him two miles. Give to the one who begs from you, and does not refuse the one who would borrow from you.

On humility, Mathew 18:1 quotes Jesus’s disciples asking, “Who is greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” He called a little child and had him stand among them.

Then he said, “I can guarantee this truth: Unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes like this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

Whereas some might deem humility and forgiving as bad political traits, the converse is true. Many have ascended to power because other powerful forces (probably more capable ) have helped them think they are humble, forgiving hence non-threatening.

Abraham Lincoln

One example is American President Abraham Lincoln. Doris K Goodwin, in her book, Team of Rivals, explains how Lincoln won the presidential race.

She writes that on May 18, 1860, William H. Seward, Salmon P. Chase, Edward Bates and Abraham Lincoln waited in their hometowns for the results from the Republican National Convention in Chicago. When Lincoln emerged as the victor, his rivals were dismayed and angry because they were more experienced in matters of government.

Lincoln’s success, Goodwin shows, was the result of his humble character that made various factions view him as more reconciliatory.

Dr Ruto is another example.

After the 2017 elections, former President Uhuru Kenyatta went on the offensive, showing raw power against him. Dr William Ruto did the opposite — he continued showing great public affection towards Mr Kenyatta. The public sided with Dr Ruto.

Mr Moi did the same between 1975 and 1978 when the Mt Kenya mafia went against him. He kept mum and won the race.

Mr Mwai Kibaki kept his enemies at a minimal size, hence most politicians crystallised around him in 2002 when they were looking for a unifying figure to help topple the Moi regime.

The reasons these traits of humility and forgiveness work include practical exigencies.

Your enemy today can be your friend tomorrow in politics. Mr Kenyatta competed with Mr Raila Odinga but, in 2022, they came together.

Dr Ruto fought Mr Moses Wetang’ula in 2017 but the two united in 2022. Therefore, political wisdom demands that you have as few enemies as possible and you keep the door of political rapprochement open. Winning in politics can be expressed mathematically.

The winning formula is TF -TE = 1 (TF being Total Friends, TE being Total Enemies). If the calculus is TF-TE = 0, the contest is a draw requiring a rerun.

Therefore, practically, a leader must strive to have as few enemies as possible when compared with friends. Jesus was right in his beatitudes when he said the meek shall inherit the (political) earth.

The other key Jesus lesson that has practical importance is his economic outlook. Jesus was thoroughly pro-poor, supportive of the commoner and social outcasts.

The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Gospels. It is about a traveller (Jewish) who is stripped of clothing, beaten and left half dead on the roadside.

First, a Jewish priest and then a Levite (elites) come by, but both avoid the man.

Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveller. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, the Samaritan helps the injured man.

Jesus is described as telling the parable in response to a provocative question from a lawyer, "And who is my neighbour?" in the context of the Great Commandment.

The conclusion is that the neighbour figure in the parable is the one who shows mercy to fellow man.

There is also the lesson of the widow's offering as presented in the Gospel.

Jesus sat down opposite the treasury and observed how the crowd put money into the treasury. Many rich people put in large sums.

Poor widow

A poor widow also came and put in two small coins worth a few cents. Calling his disciples to himself, he said to them, 'Amen, I say to you, this poor widow put in more than all the other contributors to the treasury. For they have all contributed from their surplus wealth, but she, from her poverty, has contributed all she had, her whole livelihood.’

His pro-poor credentials explain why he always fed the hungry and healed the sick, the double malaise that continues to burden the poor to this day.

The lesson from Jesus is that any politician who focuses on the common person always succeeds.

Those that align themselves with the exploitative elite will always lose. Any politician who focuses on growing the economy to address food shortage and address matters of health is always on the right trajectory.

The West stabilised their societies when they formed welfare states that guarantee the right to food and health for everyone. Kenyan leaders need to learn this.