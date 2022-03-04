Students in banditry-prone areas will help us repay loans

Our first batch of final-year Covid-era students are sitting their exams beginning next week. The Education ministry says there are more than two million of them carrying butterflies in the stomach, and if you add the parents and guardians who’ve been paying school fees by word of mouth, almost the entire country is pregnant by association.

Few things unite Kenyans the way national exams do. Everyone is happy for their neighbour’s child transitioning from academic childhood to adulthood. Those who can’t afford to import champagne because the Russian airspace is closed are happy to outsource help from the neighbours’ kids to chase after spring chickens, which later perform somersaults on open-air ovens.

However, in many parts of rural Kenya, this year’s KCPE and KCSE exams have been a source of agony for parents, children, and those going to pat their pockets for any sign of leakage.

For four weeks on the bounce, local networks have been raising the alarm over escalation of violence in hard-to-reach areas, as school children hide in the bush on their way to school and parents are praying to the government to speak to God for help since the government’s ears seem to be full of other things.

No one applies to be born where they currently reside. Our parents might not have been blessed with the same access to public funds, but those flying their children to and from school should not to stop their empathy at waving at those doing homework while stuck in traffic.

Adequate security

Candidates in bandit-prone areas require adequate security to concentrate on their exams. They could’ve asked the government to send them fare but they understand the government is broke.

They’ve lowered their standards to asking the government for a safe trek to and from exam centres to help them pass on the warning to their age mates in Nairobi that they’re coming to eat their lunch.

In response, the government has been issuing tough statements and local scientists have now discovered that contrary to popular belief, bandits don’t eat words and they’ve recommended that the government should try action instead.

They’re also asking the Education ministry to reconsider merging exam centres because it means longer treks in the jungle, which exposes exam papers to kidnappers.

It’s a justifiable request. They live in the Kerio Valley and are better placed to help the government track bandit movement and behaviour, and nobody wants to wait for eight years to go to court to compel the government to administer exams at the comfort of their homes if that’s what will guarantee everybody’s security.

Banditry-prone areas

The invigilators are other people’s parents too. If they were to withdraw their services for fear of death, no one would blame them for putting their families before daily allowance. Kenyans might love money, but they’ve demonstrated time and again that they love life more.

We’re at a place where every Kenyan has to watch out for their individual wellbeing. Even those who’ve been having a complicated relationship with public resources are now afraid of being victims of electoral theft.

Because the ministry has insisted that exams must go on, there has to be a way in which our kids in banditry-prone areas aren’t converted into sieves.

Knowing this country and how they regard human life, we need to kick gunshots out of exam centres, and the only way to do so is to show the bandits that Kenyans didn’t fight for freedom for them to abuse it.

We’re at a point where something has to give, and because Kenyans have already given their all, that something can only be the government.