Structured ways of managing ethnicity

This is the second and last article attempting to discusss ways of remedying Kenya’s ethnicised politics, which has caused divisions and loss of lives. Last week we addressed causes of ethnic politics. Today we discuss possible solutions using the constitutional means.

The law can be used to engineer society towards certain ends. If this is possible, then the Constitution, being the supreme law, should be utilised as a tool for positive social change. Constitutional lawyers and political scientists attempt to achieve this goal through a good constitutional design.

The discussion on using a country’s constitution to remedy ethnicised politics is complex and a good topic for a PhD thesis. Therefore, attempting to discuss such a complex issue in a newspaper article does not render any justice. However, this article will attempt to set out five possible constitutional solutions to the problem of ethnised politics in Kenya.

One possible way is the constitutional establishment of a devolved form of government. Donald Horowizt, in his article ‘The many uses of federalism’, explained that devolution allows minority ethnic groups to exercise government power at the local level in ways that were foreclosed at the national level.

A group that forms the minority at the national level becomes a majority at the lower level. For example, Luos are a minority in Kenya but a majority in Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu and Siaya counties.

This creates a sense of responsiveness for Luo interests at the local level. The same applies to other ethnic minority groups that have never controlled the national government.

Devolution also creates sites for politicians from diverse ethnic groups to meet and form cross-ethnic alliances that may help foster national cohesion.

Seeds of harmony

For example, the Council of Governors enables leaders to associate beyond tribe. That can plant seeds of harmony. Devolution can also break up toxic ethnic solidarity, particularly where devolved boundaries do not coincide with ethnic boundaries. In South Sudan, after an ethnic civil war erupted, President Salva Kiir wisely created further devolved units.

In Nigeria, after the Biafra civil war, more devolved units were created hence, breaking up Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo ethnic units. That explains why Kenya has 47 devolved units as opposed to fewer.

The second possible constitutional solution to ethnic politics is through nation-building measures. These are some of the measures used by states to cause diverse ethnic groups to morph into one nation within a singular state over a long period of time.

They include common language policies. Under the Kenyan constitution, English and Kiswahili are the official and national languages. Other nation-building measures include constitutional ethnic quotas in employment opportunities in public service.

A third possible solution is the constitutional creation of a “consociational government”. Such a government basically allocates important government posts along express ethnic lines.

The rationale of such a government is that, since ethnicity is here to stay, why can’t we embed the same in a clear and express manner so as to create some semblance of ethnic representation at top governmental levels?

Such governments include Lebanon, where Shia, Sunni Muslims and Christians share top government posts. The same applied in Kenya between 2007 and 2013. Switzerland has a form of such a government. The advantage of this type of government is that ethnic groups feel represented. The main demerit is that such governments tend to be bloated and merit is never a major consideration.

A fourth possible solution for ethnicised politics is the constitutional establishment of “centripetalism”. These are basically electoral rules that are intended to incentivise “non-ethnic” politics or reward moderation.

Examples include the requirement that the winner of a presidential election should garner 50 per- cent-plus-one of the total votes cast during the election or risk a run-off as founded in article 138(4) of the Kenyan constitution. The idea is to have serious presidential contenders seek votes beyond their ethnic groups so as to achieve that winning threshold and reward ethnic moderation.

Second preference

Countries such as Ireland and Sri Lanka use this method where voters, instead of choosing one candidate, rank many in the order of preference. If a candidate who emerges at no.1 fails to win outright, instead of a second round, electoral officials count second preferences and allocate to each candidate respectively until a winner is found.

The practical effect of this system is to force a candidate to seek votes in every part of a country albeit for second preferential votes as they will matter if an outright winner is not found in the first round of vote counting. Some people have argued that this system is complex for average voters.

Finally, there has been debate as to which of the two main forms of government is better suited for en ethnically divided society; presidential versus parliamentary forms. Presidential systems tend to produce more stable governments as the president’s term is fixed.

Stability may be an important factor in ethnically divided societies. A parliamentary government tends to last only to the extent that it enjoys the confidence of Parliament. That explains the constant rise and fall of parliamentary governments in places like Israel, Australia, Italy and the UK.

Compare this to the US, which has a presidential system where a President can remain in office even when Congress is held by the opposition.