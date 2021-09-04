Strengthening political party engagement

Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) when he met political leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) at State House Mombasa on August 10, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Several factors may be holding Kenyans back from fully engaging along political party lines, and if these are solved, Kenyans can be better involved in their governance.
  • One major challenge is that the only party members the public gets to hear from are either officials or candidates.

With 2022 in the offing, public discussions are already a flood of updates on campaigns, alliances and electoral promises. However, the path to direct engagement by Kenyans through membership in political parties is not one we often discuss. Political parties often canvass for members and urge the public to register and join them based on issues, agendas and strategies.

