Strengthening political party engagement

With 2022 in the offing, public discussions are already a flood of updates on campaigns, alliances and electoral promises. However, the path to direct engagement by Kenyans through membership in political parties is not one we often discuss. Political parties often canvass for members and urge the public to register and join them based on issues, agendas and strategies.

Several factors may be holding Kenyans back from fully engaging along political party lines, and if these are solved, Kenyans can be better involved in their governance. One major challenge is that the only party members the public gets to hear from are either officials or candidates.

This is especially worrying because not everyone who becomes a party member has the sole purpose of leading it, or vying for an elective position. Most party members support their party in far less public ways, which are essential for the party’s existence.

A simple parallel to everyday Kenyan life is religious centre membership or social club attendance. Some people just visit once a week or less for specific reasons. Others strategise for the edification, growth and development of the entire group.

Others mobilise resources and volunteer and use their talents in different ways, and others offer their services to parties and members at discounted rates. People can spend as much or as little time as they want on party affairs, and be involved as much or as little as they please.

Recruitment strategy

However, if everyone only ever hears about the parties from their leaders and key officials, any idea they have about political involvement is already skewed. Non-members will, therefore, never have any idea what value they could add when they become party members. Hearing about membership from ordinary party members is thus crucial as a recruitment strategy.

Many political parties lack progressive ways of engaging the public. Women, for instance, are faithful members of many entities from chamas, religious and professional groups and neighbourhood or residential associations. However, many political parties ignore their loyalty and valuable contributions, sidelining their membership in the party to women’s chapters and women’s wings.

Women are also sought out when it is time to discuss “gender issues” or “matters affecting women”, when ideally all issues are women’s issues. Women’s roles should be more prominent and not siloed.

The same goes for the youth, who currently form the largest population in the country. Their dynamic, ever-innovative ways of forming and maintaining diversities that reflect Kenya are real and tangible political capital which is still being ignored.

The interests of youth, women and other marginalised groups should thus be core to the work of political parties. Political parties can begin building their bases for more robustly representative electioneering, voter engagement and governance discourses.