Stop this ethnic profiling of public servants

Daudi Tonje

In this file picture, President Daniel arap Moi confers with Chief of General Staff Daudi Tonje at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before leaving the country from an overseas trip.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Not every public institution that has been run down in recent years had a chief executive or management team dominated by the community.

The University of Nairobi, whose financial health is not any better than that of Moi University, hasn’t had a Kalenjin vice-chancellor for decades.

You will hardly come across anyone with a background in the Kenyan military service with anything bad to say about General Daudi Tonje, who served as the Chief of Staff between 1996 and 2000.

