Stop the aggressive taxation drive

Principles of economics, like laws of physics, are consistent. It is possible to predict, with near-certainty, the outcome of policies and public action being prioritised by the State.

Having been in office for a full year, we can delineate the outline and focus of President William Ruto’s economic policies and reasonably predict the outcome of his efforts. During campaigns, Dr Ruto promised to work for the suffering majority, the “hustlers”, by implementing programmes that would see them thrive and prosper.

Prosperity is dependent on one’s ability to generate, accumulate, safeguard, and multiply wealth. Those four aspects — productivity, accumulation, protection, and multiplication — are important. In the past, countries generated and accumulated wealth by conquering others and forcibly taking over their resources and means of production. That is how the “developed”, “advanced’ or “wealthy nations” of the Global North became rich.

At this moment, the most productive oil fields in Libya, Iraq and Syria have been seized militarily by those who seek to “spread democracy”. Seizure is part of the shameless national wealth accumulation matrix of the Global North.

And then, national wealth must be jealously protected and utilised prudently. A rich family that squanders its resources, willingly or otherwise, soon becomes poor and destitute. Nothing exemplifies this better than the landlocked West African country Mali. UNDP ranks Mali as one of the world’s poorest and marginalised countries with dismal social and economic indicators. The “2022 Human Development Index (HDI)” report placed Mali near the bottom, at 186th out of 193 countries.

Impoverish its citizens

Mali has not always been poor, however. To the contrary, it has a colourful, prosperous and enviable past. It is home to the ancient Timbuktu, an important cultural, educational and commercial centre once located on a major intercontinental trade route. Mansa Musa, the richest man ever, was a home boy. While Mali accumulated wealth through trade and other means, it failed to protect it. Like a drunken sailor’s, its immense wealth evaporated — through carelessness and/or military conquest.

The fourth element of wealth accumulation can be understood through the money multiplier effect taught in economics classes. Students are taught that banks make money by using other people’s to create loans and charge interest on it. A shilling deposited in the bank causes the money supply to increase by more than one shilling. That shilling can be lent out and used to settle multiple transactions, creating value every time. Wealthy nations invest more than spend their resources.

Now that we have set the stage, we must then ask this question: Has President Ruto and his government helped Kenya to generate, accumulate, safeguard and invest its wealth? Regrettably, the Ruto administration has not.

Instead, it has prioritised the outflow of the country’s resources and wealth. For instance, the tax measures that it has instituted, including hikes, are meant to ramp up transfers from Kenyan households to the country’s creditors, which are mostly large European and American commercial banks.

The government is so determined to impoverish its citizens that it has deployed an aggressive paramilitary Kenya Revenue Authority team to ensure tax collections increase so that Eurobond holders are promptly repaid.

Draconian measures

But others could say the President is simply repaying funds the country borrowed under previous regimes. While that may be the case, it’s foolhardy to increase taxes in an economy that was ravaged by the draconian measures taken in response to Covid-19.

The pandemic devastated businesses and accelerated job losses and bankruptcies. Although hiking taxes and unleashing aggressive tax enforcers may be lauded by the World Bank and IMF, it is counterproductive.

Excessive taxation is not prudent. It kills the entrepreneurship spirit, impoverishes the people, leads to business and economic collapse and hastens the fall of governments. The President should, instead, slow down this massive outflow of national resources by seeking debt restructuring and stimulating economic activity through tax cuts, targeted subsidies and smart policies.

Since austerity is inevitable, he should cut waste by forming a small, nimble and responsive government. That would require the immediate purge of joyriders and political baggage from his cabinet.

It is also imperative for the President to know that every time he travels out of the country, there is an immediate outflow of the country’s wealth. These trips create new pressures on the shilling and make the country poorer.

Africans must understand why leaders of wealthy nations do not waste state resources on foreign trips: They are prudent. Unfortunately, without understanding the principles of national wealth creation, Africans will continue seeking handouts from those they enrich.