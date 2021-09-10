Stop paying lip service to CBC issues with our money

A teacher supervising a CBC exam. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

The Education ministry has appealed for more time to iron out the rough edges that came with the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), in a shift from the previous homework model where parents would’ve had to do the ironing themselves and take a picture for marking the next day.

