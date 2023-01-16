Stop hypocrisy on belt tightening

Kenyans must now wake up to the reality that there will be no quick fixes as the economy is likely to get worse before it gets better.

The warning last week by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u that we should all brace ourselves for harder times in 2023 should be taken as an admission that all those fantabulous campaign promises of an immediate economic boom, lower cost of living and money in everyone’s pocket were nothing more than hot air.

Those who have listened closely to President William Ruto since he took office on September 13 should have deciphered the constant messaging which indirectly told us that, in deep contrast to the election campaign rhetoric, the Kenya Kwanza government actually had no solutions to a haemorrhaging economy.

It thus resorted to diversionary tactics, pointing fingers at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party administration.

Sooner or later, however, the faithful and sycophants who expected instant prosperity have to wake up to the harsh reality that campaign promises are not worth the spittle they are discharged through. They are, essentially, lies. And President Ruto, to his credit, was quick to send the right signal by, on Day One, ending the unsustainable petrol subsidy.

He also ordered a Sh300 billion reduction in government spending and a spate of austerity measures, including prohibiting government meetings in five-star hotels instead of available government facilities.

Public hearing

When his CS cautioned at a public hearing on the budgetary process that the year would be tough, it was just days after the entire government top brass spent more than half a week at the luxurious Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club. It was one of those infamous retreats where our leaders splash and splurge on public funds under the guise of conducting serious business.

I don’t know whether Prof Ndung’u saw the contradiction in warning of tough economic times while straight from the Mt Kenya Safari Club orgy. Indeed, all exhortations to belt-tightening are useless and hypocritical when, for those with access to the public purse, it is business as usual.

The eating chiefs are still at it with unmatched gluttony exhibited every single day with their unlimited expense accounts, helicopters criss-crossing the skies and motorcades, security details and flunkies that would put the leaders of the world’s wealthiest nations to shame.

Lead from the front

If President Ruto expects the rest of us, and the gullible ‘Hustler Nation’, to understand the need for austerity, he must lead from the front. He can start by halving his own State House and Presidency budget. He can drastically cut down on all the bells, whistles, bloated entourages and displays of might and power that invariably accompany his every movement.

The number of individuals in his office and household rating bodyguards and aides can be severely limited with no adverse impact on security or service delivery.

He can also direct Cabinet secretaries and other high-ranking government officials to exercise, and be seen to exercise, a great deal of frugality. All those 6,000cc limousines, police chase cars and armies of bodyguards and aides serve absolutely no security or operational purpose.

One driver-cum-bodyguard and a briefcase carrier should be enough for a CS on the move. If they need additional security for their offices, multiple residences, farms and concubines, they should be at liberty to hire private guards at their expense.

This simple move can free up tens of thousands of police officers from driver, watchmen, messenger and nanny duties to their core responsibilities of fighting crime.

Common sense

Finally, ‘Rutonomics’ is in dire need of rationalisation and common sense. Everybody can understand the urgent need for enhanced tax revenues. There is a need for more efficient collection methods and closing the loopholes exploited by tax avoiders. However, the taxman seems obsessed with squeezing blood from a stone.

No country can prosper by taxing individuals and businesses out of existence. What this government needs is to ease the tax burdens and offer incentives for investment and enterprise. That is where enhanced revenues for Caesar will come from.

There is also a need for a friendly and transparent approach towards persuading those who have been avoiding their tax obligations to voluntarily step forward. That could be much more effective than ham-fisted approaches and absolutely opaque settlements for regime-friendly businesswomen.