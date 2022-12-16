Stop emasculating rule of law

For many of our readers, this may come as old news which is not worth revisiting, but in my books, it is a clear illustration of what they mean when they talk of “thinking outside the box”.

Last week, a gentleman known as Bryan Juma who hails from Mombasa came up with a novel solution to our old problem of how to fight corruption in public office without needing to send anyone to jail: Just legalise it.

This may actually work, he insinuated, for every other method seems to have failed, and there is no use wasting scarce public funds in long, involved investigations and prosecutions, as well as valuable time that magistrates and judges can ill afford.

To this I add a caveat: there should be a cut-off point so that if you steal less than a million shillings from the public coffers and you are found guilty, you go to jail because you have demonstrated a clear lack of enterprise and must be punished for it.

If you steal more than this, you shouldn’t be part of those who clog the justice system over non-issues. Indeed, if you manage to cripple an entire corporation through graft, you should be promoted to higher office so long as you do not eat alone.

In any case, it is bad form to keep dragging loyal servants of the State to court over flimsy issues when they should be doing a more profitable job building the nation.

Just what has the good Mr Juma done? As reported in this week’s Sunday Nation, the man had the audacity to petition Parliament to abrogate a whole section of the Constitution to avoid the hypocrisy of having it in law when it has never been adhered to.

Chapter 6 of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity of public servants (who include State officials) is dedicated to ensuring that individuals elected to such offices, and those appointed to run State institutions, display a high degree of moral probity, and serve the people rather than themselves, their families and henchmen. Since that has never worked, he asks, why should it be in the Constitution?

Before laughing at this man or dismissing his sentiments offhand, maybe we should sit back and consider whether he doesn’t have a point. We should, indeed, re-examine what, exactly, this chapter was meant to achieve in public life.

In a nutshell, it says that a public officer should demonstrate healthy respect for the people he or she serves, promote public confidence in the office he or she runs, adhere to the servant leadership concept, and do it objectively without “nepotism, favouritism, or other improper motives or corrupt practices”.

The officers must also avoid conflict of public and personal interests in the performance of their duties, and also avoid compromising (i.e. bribing) other public officials for private gain.

They may not maintain offshore accounts or participate in any other gainful employment, be paid for two jobs by the State, or seek public or elective office if they hold dual citizenship.

These are just some of the principles of leadership which have been abused or ignored since the 2010 Constitution was promulgated, and there is no likelihood that they will not just continue being mere padding in this hallowed document.

As the petitioner says, “Chapter Six of the Constitution has faced violations by independent commissions, public officers and even the Judiciary…it is safer for them (MPs) to pass legislation to have it out then they can sin freely.

They can select criminals in every position they want….” At face value, these are just the musings of a serial petitioner (he has also petitioned for churches to pay tax, and sought to have the name Wanjiku - ordinary Kenyan - dropped because it is in bad taste).

Some such petitions may sound frivolous, but this one about Chapter Six should, indeed, make us sit back and think.

After all, it is incontestable that the recent appointment to senior positions of people whose names have in one way or another been sullied by scandal has left many Kenyans outraged.

While it is true that nobody should be deprived of his or her rights unless proven guilty in a court of law, there are situations where the presumption of innocence doctrine reeks to high heaven.

The danger is that such appointments are akin to endorsement of impunity which will, in the end, have far-reaching ramifications. Situations where the exigencies of realpolitik and political loyalty end up emasculating the rule of law must be avoided at all costs.

***

Call it what you may, but among many other Kenyans, I am totally against demonstrations, forums, or any other forms of protest in which disgruntled political party followers congregate.

Azimio La Umoja had their chance to grab the reins of power by countering the strategies employed by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. They bungled it.

What on earth will demonstrations and counter-rallies achieve except to disrupt peace? What is the end in sight?

A carefully thought-out strategy to let Kenya Kwanza hang themselves with hopelessly unfulfillable promises may, in the long run, be a lot more productive.



