Stern orders will further fuel politics, police brutality

The stern directives proposed by the National Security Advisory Committee and adopted by Cabinet on Thursday to ostensibly deflate the high-octane political temperatures sweeping through the country 24 months to the election will legitimise police brutality and lead to broken bones, arrests and bloodshed but they will not curb political activity.

Not when the Deputy President, who has generally been campaigning to succeed his boss for several years now, was reportedly being dared to resign at the same Cabinet meeting.

If he chose to leave government, which in the circumstances would be the right thing to do, it would be because he wants to take his campaigns a notch higher. He certainly won’t be cooling his heels at Karen or Sugoi.

There is nothing strange in the fact that politics is the dominant conversation in the country now. It has always been.

Such is the desperation of our politicians to win elections and plunder public resources that campaigns are perpetual in Kenya.

Succession

They start the day after one team has been sworn in and this happens at all levels – down to the ward representatives. Succession at the top, like we are facing in 2022, just fires up the political conflagration.

What is strange is President Uhuru Kenyatta asking people committed in the race to stop politicking until “the right time”. Right time? In Kenya? Just when he and foe-turned-friend Raila Odinga plan to start the Building Bridges Initiative road show that will end in a referendum? As a political animal, he knows better.

Which makes the directives to discourage campaign gatherings and conversations on social media red herrings.

So, if DP William Ruto, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, Governor Alfred Mutua and others in the race for President diligently applied for permits to have public gatherings, would they be allowed?

No, they would not because an application is not an assurance that authority will be granted.

Hence the inevitable broken bones, tears and blood that I alluded to earlier.

Will the same requirements be expected of Mr Odinga and others seen to be sympathetic to the President’s cause?

History, even the very recent one, tells us that to expect a uniform application of the directives is silly. Animals are never equal, as George Orwell so elegantly portrayed in his literary farm!

The public will suffer the pain and sacrifice to be told the same lies and negative propaganda that they have heard before. That these jesters will bring development (roads, schools, health centres, water, etc.) immediately they are elected, as if these facilities are household items they will borrow from their houses! That they will fight corruption, end tribalism, create employment, etc.

Very few people will ask directly what happened to the set of promises made during the last campaigns. At all levels, very few of the promises made have been delivered. Certainly the ones that could make a significant difference in people’s lives.

The Jubilee Party, which has been in power for eight years, is desperate to do in less than 24 months what it had 10 years to do. It promised to create, re-create and re-engineer government to achieve a “lean, rationalised and well-coordinated government that can focus on identified national development priorities”. This has not happened.

Little transparency

It promised to deal robustly with internal and external insecurity, curb impunity and have the security and the judicial apparatuses respond transparently to such abuses. Reforms in police service are incomplete and there is little transparency in the way they respond to issues.

The promise of creating (one million) meaningful jobs annually for youths in public and private sectors remain promises, as was the pledge to end food insecurity by investing fully in agriculture.

Apart from our ever-green athletes who tirelessly boost the country’s image regionally and globally, our corruption cannot allow us to be the economic and political powerhouse Jubilee pledged to make Kenya. We are losing markets and can’t even have our minister elected to a global position after three different attempts!

Even discounting for Covid-19, there has been more lip service to re-invigorating the private by providing necessary and identified incentives. The discerning public and the media should lead the way in unmasking these truths that will be clouded in the usual cocktail of politics and lies.

tom.mshindi@bluecraneglobal.com, @tmshindi)