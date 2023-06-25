State wrong to kill local business

Anybody in the public eye must conduct themselves with decorum publicly and in private. If they don’t, then it is only right to call them out.

Trace Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was not only out of line insulting journalists at Nation Media Group (NMG) but also brought the government and country into disrepute. His threats of denying NMG government advertising business makes me wonder whether he understands his ministerial role.

First, it is the role of journalists to hold the government to account, especially in an era when our governments have become deficient in honesty and bloated with greed. Where accountability has become a joke as every corruption case is withdrawn from court. Journalists are the eyes and ears of the citizens.

There is no better time when journalists' work is needed than now, when the country is being plundered left, right and centre by corrupt people. Graft has reached monumental levels in Kenya that any individual, institution, media or state official who remains silent about it is as guilty.

Corruption reports highlighted in the media, with NMG leading in exposing a series of scandals, shows failure of the UDA government to end corruption as it promised during the campaigns. The large-scale corruption scandal reported most recently involves the importation of edible oil with fingers pointing at officials who work in cahoots with unscrupulous traders.

Then there is the dubious billion-shilling NHIF tender, which, were it not for journalists bringing the fraud to light, could have cost the taxpayers billions of shillings. How are journalists to remain silent as Kenyans’ health is put at risk by runaway corruption at the institution tasked to bring good quality healthcare to the masses (NHIF)?

Expired foods

Importation of substandard goods and expired foods also poses a risk to public health. It is important for journalists to keep on top of such scandals in order to inform the public and help end impunity.

Secondly, the move to deny newspapers revenue by barring government departments from advertising in them will only harm an already struggling industry further. A government that claims to be keen on job creation cannot turn around and starve businesses of much-needed revenue, which can lead to the loss of jobs. It should first protect existing jobs by supporting employers.

Nation, like many other iconic business brands in the country, needs protecting. Kenya ought to take a leaf from the Italian government, which voted against lab-grown meat to protect the local industry and their heritage in the cured-meats food culture (charcuterie). Italy is also protecting one of their oldest brands, Pirelli tyres, from being taken over by the Chinese.

Closer to home, Ethiopia has also fought for its unique type of wheat, teff, from being bio-pirated by the Dutch, who had obtained a patent on it and its by-products.

Protectionism is necessary in some cases. Certain local brands mean a lot to locals and their way of life in a way that money cannot buy. Charcuterie and teff are foods that are quintessential to Italians and Ethiopians, respectively, as is ugali to Kenyans. Sadly, ugali has become a political pawn chip rather than a staple whose price needs to be capped at the lowest amount so that even the poorest can afford it.

Protect Brand Ugali

It is difficult to believe that the government will ever protect Brand Ugali if the highest bidder decided to patent it abroad and export it back. It is already happening with the edible oil saga. This is a slippery slope to further erosion of the local manufacturing industry and loss of jobs.

It is the government’s responsibility to ensure local businesses and key brands are protected to preserve cultures, protect jobs and create prosperity. It is disingenuous and irresponsible of officials to threaten and intimidate businesses that employ Kenyans and at the same time beg other countries to hire the citizens, which will lead to further brain drain.

The series of scandals associated with the current government proves impunity is the norm. The government should be in the business of creating and supporting businesses to reduce unemployment and not frustrating them. President William Ruto must clean up his government of rogue officials lest he go down with them as they drag his government in the mud. Faux pas by a number of recently appointed senior officials proves that adherence to the constitution on ethics and integrity is cardinal to save the government from corruption and help it to carve a positive image.

* * *

No, Mr President; using such insults as your minister Kuria used on NMG cannot qualify as freedom of speech. I bet even those he mentioned wouldn’t want to be called so. It is unbecoming of one to call others derogatory and demeaning names and hide behind freedom of speech.

The media have a duty to humanity to inform, educate and protect the public interest. If you can’t take the heat, stay away from the kitchen. The President should tell his lieutenants to lead by example.