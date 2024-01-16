State finances are in dire straits

All indications are that the government’s plans to accumulate the money to settle the massive US$2 billion Eurobond maturing in June this year have not progressed very well. First, the news. Apparently, we borrowed and received US$200 million from Trade Development Bank (TDB) in December 2023.

The regional bank raised the money for us from its own balance sheet.

I also have it on authority that we are still counting on TDB to arrange for us another US$300 million before June. You will recall that the initial plan and hope of the government was that TDB would lend us part of the money to enable us repay a US$300 million first instalment on Eurobond debt in December last year.

You will also remember that until the other day, the government was exuding confidence, touting and publicly announcing to markets that it would manage to buy back part of the Eurobond by making the US$300 million instalment. This is how President William Ruto himself put it in his State of the Nation address on November, 9, 2023.

“Our efforts to stabilise the situation have yielded such progress that next month, in December, we will be able to settle the first US$300 million instalment of the US$2 billion Eurobond debt that falls due next year. I can state with confidence that we shall pay the debt that has become a source of concern to citizens, markets and partners.”

Large debt

Earlier, in October, the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Dr Kamau Thugge, exuded similar confidence in an interview he gave to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco. The governor said that Kenya was to buy back up to 25 per cent of the US$2 billion Eurobond in December.

In terms of communication of market-sensitive information, there are important lessons to be learnt from the pronouncements by both President Ruto and Dr Thugge. You must give markets correct information, speak clearly, plainly, and only make commitments that you know you are capable of meeting.

When you are close to the maturity of a large debt like the US$2 billion Eurobond payment, you have to be extra careful with both the public statements you make and the commitments and promises you offer because markets can start factoring in the possibility of a default on your obligations. If you do not keep the commitments you have made publicly, markets will punish you in future by demanding higher rates on your future security issues.

Just look at the trends on the domestic market for government securities to see my point. One of the reasons why investors are persistently demanding higher rates on government securities and are only interested in buying short-dated paper is because investors are responding to uncertainties and persistent rumours that the government may in the next few months be forced into enforcing a debt exchange programme, where investors will be asked to take haircuts.

The promise of the touted US$300 million settlement by President Ruto and Dr Thugge did not happen in December. Instead, Finance and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, only came out to announce that the government had paid US$68.7 million interest on the Eurobond. Yet, this was not a big achievement because payment of interest is a routine half-yearly exercise. We pay interest on our debt obligations every other day.

Eurobond

Keen observers in this space dismissed Prof Ndungu’s statement as a poor attempt at disguising and camouflaging the fact that the government had indeed defaulted on its promise to make the US$300 million instalment and to buy back part of the Eurobond in December. An outburst of intellectual honesty on the part of the economic policy elite within the government is what we need right now.

Today, huge gaps exist between what our leaders say about the prevailing economic conditions and what is happening in the real world, where people live and do business. According to the latest statement of actual revenue and expenditure out- turns for the month of November that are gazetted by the finance minister every month, debt service is now consuming 64 per cent of revenues.

If you factor in mandatory payments, including county transfers and civil service salaries, the minister is nearly going out of pocket. But encouraged by their cheerleaders at both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the economic policy elite do not want to look squarely in the mirror and to accept that government finances are in dire straits.