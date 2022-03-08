Sonko ban forces us to reflect on graft war

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko. He has been publicly designated as a person who would not be authorised to travel to or enter the United States of America.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sekou Owino

Under the United States law, the Secretary of State is empowered to make a decision that prohibits a foreign national from entering the country if there is reason to believe that the foreigner is engaged in actions that are illegal or otherwise against the public policy of the United States. This determination may be made and kept secret or otherwise disclosed to the public.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.