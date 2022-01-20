Some are in it for the crumbs

One Kenya Alliance principals led by (right to left Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Senator Gideon Moi (Kanu) address journalists at Hermosa hotel in Karen, Nairobi on January 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Perhaps if the OKA principals had started earlier, they would have created a vibe, a momentum, an appetite for their kind of thing. 
  • Their personalities and type of politics, which tends to be largely sober and rational, is not given to creating strong passions among followers and opponents.

Amani National Coalition leader Musalia Mudavadi has been teasing an event at Bomas of Kenya, presumably an announcement that he was going to run for President against Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja coalition and United Democratic Alliance’s William Ruto. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.