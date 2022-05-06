Solve the running-mate dilemma

The presidential running mate issue has been trending for a considerable period now and understandably, Kenyans, even the most jaded, are quite excited about who among the various prospective candidates will clinch the important position. In that respect, the media has been doing the splendid job of dissecting the character of the individuals most often mentioned, in most cases shaping opinion without showing obvious bias. However, that is as far as the media can go; in the end, the buck will stop with the presidential candidate, as it should.

Each of the two competing political formations has its criteria for picking the presidential running mate, but so far, only the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance (one wishes the name would be shorter) have set out in detail the qualities they expect from prospective candidates. The United Democratic Alliance have been conspicuously silent on the issue, presumably because they do not want to tie themselves in knots like Azimio. But both alliances have one thing in common; they want an individual who can attract numbers, and those numbers teem in Mt Kenya.

By the time this article is published, either Azimio or UDA may have settled on the running mate – that’s how fast events are shaping up these days – and therefore it would be most presumptuous to speculate on the matter. However, the common voters have their expectations of the role that a deputy president should play in government. They expect a deputy to be loyal to his boss, but not to be subservient. They expect him or her to be incorruptible, the best way to fight the corrosive corruption that has worn them out.

However, none of that will be possible if the candidate has in the past displayed signs of moral turpitude. If, for instance, a candidate has an unresolved court case, how can he or she be trusted to offer any kind of leadership? The greatest disservice that our self-serving parliamentarians did was to water down Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity. That is why you see chaps who have been impeached over financial impropriety or outright theft offering themselves for election as governors. Chances are that some will, indeed, be elected in August.

Privileges of incumbency

The 2010 Constitution was a truly remarkable document: comprehensive, progressive, and at 275 pages, quite voluminous. In other words, it was not meant to be read by the majority of Kenyans, especially those who do not qualify to be addressed as “learned friends”. But that is no matter; no constitutions are for bedtime reading anyway. What does matter is that it was not perfect, nor was it expected to be, for such documents are the products of consensus, which implies glossing over the inconvenient and the inexpedient.

Among the few kinks introduced by the fathers of the Constitution was the strange creature known as “the presidency”, in which those vying for the highest political seat were supposed to do so jointly with running mates who would enjoy almost equal powers and privileges of incumbency.

In theory, that was an admirable attempt at forestalling a dictatorship, but in practice, it has proved to be a major mistake, for it did not take into account human nature.

What has always baffled many is whether the intention of the chapter on the Executive was to create a co-presidency in which the joint team can work seamlessly, a very Utopian notion in a situation where differences in opinion must inevitably crop up.

Gross insubordination

Instead, what has happened is that a president (or governor) can, quite within the law, frustrate his or her deputy into total uselessness, or the deputy can thumb his or her nose at the boss with complete impunity, also within the law. We have seen this happening all over the country, where county governors have been working at cross-purposes with their deputies.

The reason for this anomaly is quite simple. No two individuals can share equal powers, for there will always be differences, one-upmanship, or gross insubordination. The uta-do aspect of this unnatural political relationship cannot possibly be rectified unless the power to hire or fire a deputy is restored to the president as happens everywhere else in the world. If it is felt that a president can sack a deputy at whim, then the power to do so should be vested in Parliament. There can only be one head of state and government at a time in a constitutional democracy. Any other arrangement will inevitably lead to anarchy.

If the Constitution is ever reviewed– and I am not here advocating for the revival of the Building Bridges Initiative, which had many attractive and a few odious features – this is one chapter that should be thoroughly scrutinised. The way to save the country from an imperial presidency is not to have two individuals bickering at the top. Maybe it is time to ask a salient question; should there be a need to impeach a president for whatever reason, isn’t the deputy supposed to go as well since the two have been joined at the hip by the Constitution? Just wondering.