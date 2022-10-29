Social, political and religious tensions over laws on clothing

One story that has captured the attention of many the world over the past month is that the protests in Iran were started by the arrest and assault of a young woman for being improperly dressed.

The offence was that the woman had not covered her head properly. The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in custody sparked the protests.

The truth is that what a citizen should wear or not wear is not a problem in many countries. The exception being countries with a religious or political outlook that the rulers seek to project to citizens and the outer world.

Generally, the laws in most countries are meant to ensure that persons are not naked or insufficiently dressed in public. These are laws known as decency laws, which prohibit nudity or exhibitionism known as indecent exposure or public lewdness legislation.

In Kenya for instance, under the Penal Code, there is the offence of indecent or disorderly manner by which a person may be charged if he decides to go out in public without any clothing.

Similar laws would also apply in Canada’s Criminal Code. But because the word indecency is not normally defined in law, in 1991, a court in Ontario acquitted a woman who had been arrested and charged for walking topless on the street.

The court stated that the mere act of walking topless was not indecent or sexually explicit in any way. Going by the same reasoning, the courts have also held that nude sunbathing or swimming nude is not indecent as to offend the laws on indecency in Canada.

But the clothing and apparel laws in some countries go beyond being dressed or naked. In North Korea, for instance, it was an offence for women to wear trousers in public at the risk of a fine and condemnation to hard labour on conviction.

Even worse was if the trousers were jeans, the fabric seen as a badge of American imperialism, to which the regime in North Korea is particularly opposed. These regulations have since been relaxed.

In 2014, Sudan took umbrage at women wearing trousers in public by subjecting them to lashes for the “misdeeds” seen as contrary to religious laws. In this same country, a number of men were arrested, tried and convicted for indecency for participating in a fashion show while wearing make-up.

Gender dimension

The laws may also take a gender dimension as is the case in most of the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, for instance, requires women to cover most of their head and hair with the headscarf known as niqab and a long black cloak for the rest of the body while outside their homes. This is to prevent the wearing of any revealing or scanty clothes. Any departure from this would be an offence.

But in other countries, there are laws which go even further in the opposite direction: they declare what kind of clothing may not be worn. France for example has banned the use, in public places, of any clothing that covers an individual’s face.

This effectively banned the use of face-covering apparel such balaclavas, masks and the burqa, that head scarf or veil used mostly by Muslim females to cover their faces. The ban was challenged as discriminatory and an abridgement of the right of Muslim professing females to exercise the right to their religion.

However,a challenge of the law in the European Court of Human Rights was unsuccessful. The court appeared to have agreed with the government of France that the law’s intention was to foster the idea of persons living together.

A similar challenge in Germany came to the same conclusion when the European Court of Justice held in 2021 that a prohibition on wearing any visible form of expression of political, or religious beliefs in the workplace may be justified by the employer’s need to present a neutral image to its customers.

Thus, the challenge by two women who had been prevented by their employer from wearing the Islamic head scarf was overruled.

This issue on the Islamic headscarf also played itself out in Indian Supreme Court last month. This was during the hearing of an appeal by a student who had appealed a decision by the Karnataka High court which had upheld a regulation that prohibited her from attending college classes while dressed in the hijab.

Counsel for the student had sought to draw parallels between the hijab and the turban worn by male Sikhs as religious practices which should be permitted equally. The decision will be delivered in due course.

Military uniform

But it has not always been an easy ride for each Sikh to wear their religiously mandated turban at work or in an educational institution. In the United States of America, Captain Simratpal Singh had to go to court to be exempted from having to remove his turban while wearing his military uniform.

The military officer got relief when the court held that the right of a person of the Sikh faith to serve his country in the military and retain his religious dictates of wearing his turban had to be preserved as a constitutional right.

Following the success of Captain Singh, in 2017 the US Army ended its ban and allowed Sikh soldiers to wear their turbans and keep their unshorn hair and beards while serving in the military.

Before Captain Singh had success with the US Army, the UN Human Rights Council had also held that France had violated the religious freedom of 76-year-old Ranjit Singh for the refusal to renew his residence card because Mr Singh had refused to remove his turban before his photo could be taken for the renewal of the card.

The council held that this act on the part of France was in breach of its treaty obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which France was a party.

Just like the hijab and the turban, the wearing of the cross has also become a difficult issue in organisations that try to eschew religious symbolism in the attire of their employees.

British Airways had to contend with a case by an employee who sued it claiming discrimination based on her faith. Nadia Eweida took her employer to the European Court of Human Rights after she was directed to stop exhibiting her gold cross visibly on her neck while at work as a check-in staff.

The airline had argued that this exhibition of the cross as a religious symbol was contrary to its uniform policy that prohibited the display of religious symbols in the uniform.

The court agreed with the employee and stated that the corporate image of an employer could not trump an employee’s right to reasonable expression of her religious belief.

Kenya too has had its own disputes in court regarding religious attire such as the hijab part of the uniform for persons of Islamic faith have made their way to the Supreme Court.

Another case is one where the court held that a student whose father was of the Rastafarian faith and who was therefore in dreadlocks could not insist on keeping such hairstyle in school contrary to school rules on uniforms.

Underneath court cases on clothing are social, political and religious undercurrents, which courts have to determine and reconcile using constitutional and legal standards.