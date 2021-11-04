Should media ignore news of students burning dorms to avoid the copycats?

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja wants the media to limit the publicity they give to the torching of schools. He told the Senate on Tuesday that when students see the publicity, they also want to torch their own school “because it’s cool.” He spoke following the burning of a dormitory in Buruburu Girls High School, Nairobi, on Sunday.

Screaming students were seen jumping from second- and third floor windows as smoke engulfed the dormitory. “The problem is when we start reporting on these fires,” Mr Sakaja said. “They say ‘have you seen Buruburu Girls? When are we doing ours?’”

Mr Sakaja was, in fact, saying the media is encouraging copycat arsonists. According to media reports, more than 100 schools in the past one year, and over 30 since August 2021, have been torched — as if it is a contagion.

The senator is not the first public figure to blame the media for the wave of school fires. In 2016, Catholic bishops said their investigation showed that media reports might be triggering copycat arsonists.

Copycat arson

However, in my article “Role played by news outlets in copycat burning of schools” (Daily Nation, July 28, 2016), I pointed out that many factors contribute to the incidents. Media publicity may be just one of them. However, the media should not cover up the burnings as if in fear of letting loose the copycats. The media have a duty to report the burnings as this is an important issue of public interest.

There is no research in Kenya to show that news media publicity provokes copycat arson in schools. But research elsewhere shows the Copycat Theory, or Modelling, is real.

The best illustration of the theory is the 1999 Columbine High School shootings in the United States where two students opened fire on their colleagues. After the shootings — in which 12 students and a teacher were killed — there were at least 3,000 copycat threats made at high schools in America.

The Columbine shootings inspired copycat shooters not only in the US but also across the world, in Canada, Europe and Latin America. One such copycat is reported to have said “I’m thinking about doing my school the same way” prior to opening fire at his former high school in Florida. “Everybody will know my name,” he added. He also recorded himself on video saying: “When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am.”

Researchers say the Columbine effect was fuelled by media publicity. So, should the media in Kenya ignore news of students burning dorms to avoid provoking the copycats? Practically all the journalists in Kenya will tell you they are gatherers of facts; that their role is to provide information. Preventing arson in schools is not their job.

Glamorise arsonists

However, it’s not true that when journalists report they are simply gathering facts. They are also framing the story for the reader. They select the information which they want to present or emphasize. In some cases, they could inadvertently inspire potential arsonists.

In such situations, should the media — especially the broadcast media, which has a greater impact and reach on audiences — tone down their coverage to avoid attracting copycats? Is it possible to cover arson in schools without encouraging copycats?

The potential copycat effects of highly publicised crimes might be diminished with more restrained reporting, according to a 2011 study, “Recurrent issues in efforts to prevent homicidal youth violence in schools” by Karen E. Dill, et al. Thus, journalists can balance the public interest in publishing the news and reducing the possibility of copycat behaviour. Journalists should be aware, as Senator Sakaja suggests, that high-profile cases (He cited Buruburu Girls High School) sometimes inspire repeat acts.

One of the things journalists can do is to avoid the possibility of encouraging copycat behaviour by not publishing sensational or graphic material and statements or photos that glamorise or aggrandise the arsonists. But let me give the last word to the NMG Editorial policy: “We should not broadcast anything that glorifies violence or encourages copycat acts of violence.”