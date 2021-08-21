Shooting horror prompts demands for tough new rules

Sixty-five years ago, I fired six rounds from a Lee Enfield 303 rifle as part of my military training as a National Service recruit in the Royal Regiment of Artillery. I have never seen a firearm in Britain since that day (royal parades excepted), much less fired one.

I make the point to indicate how rare guns are in this country and therefore how shocking was the recent rampage of Jake Davison, who shot and killed five people, then himself, in the port town of Plymouth. The question the country is struggling with today is: How come a man like Davison was allowed to own a shotgun?

In 12 minutes, Davison, aged 22, shot his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, then a little girl of three, Sophie Martyn, and her father, Lee Martyn, 43. Running and shooting wildly, he killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, and Kate Shepherd, 66, who died in hospital. After wounding another man and a woman, Davison turned the gun on himself.

Following the shooting spree, it was discovered that Davison’s gun licence had been revoked last December after he was accused of assault. He also wrote about mass shootings and made threats of violence on social media. But the licence was returned to him in July.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now looking at why Devon and Cornwall Police allowed a man with known mental health problems to re-arm himself with a lethal weapon.

Britons who believed that such shooting sprees only took place in America demanded a new look at regulations for weapon ownership, including searches of social media, although gun laws in the UK are already among the toughest in the world.

A certificate issued by the police is necessary to buy or acquire a firearm and ammunition. Anyone who wants to own a gun has to show they have a “good reason” for doing so, such as to use in their job or for an approved sport. Independent referees provide confidential character statements about an applicant’s behaviour and home life, and a check must be made with the applicant’s doctor concerning their mental state.

Following the Plymouth horror, the Home Office announced that all police forces must review their firearm application processes “as a matter of urgency”. A spokesman said, “Incidents such as the horrific events in Plymouth are thankfully rare, but their impact is profound, not only on those directly affected but on the public as a whole.”

***

A-level results, those that students get pre-university or upon leaving education, were extraordinary this year, for more than one reason. Exams were cancelled because of Covid-19, with work graded by teachers, and the success rate was the highest on record.

Some 44.8 per cent of students were awarded either an A or an A*, up 38 per cent from last year, and the overall pass rate in all grades was 99.5 per cent.

In the face of grumbling that teachers had been overly indulgent in their marking, Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated students for working in difficult conditions, often alone at home on second-hand laptops and by telephone.

The most popular subject, the one taken by the highest number of pupils, was mathematics, and the second was psychology. Girls outperformed boys as they usually do, with 46.9 per cent getting an A or higher, against the boys’ 42.1 per cent.

***

A slice of Prince Charles’s and Lady Diana’s 40-year-old wedding cake was sold last week for £1,850. The culinary delicacy was given to Moyra Smith when she was a member of the Queen Mother’s household, and she preserved it in cling film in an old floral cake tin.

The memento was bought by Gerry Layton, a luxury boat charterer from Leeds, who said it would be sold for charity after his death. “I will have to think of a way to stop myself from eating it, though,” he added.

Charles’ and Di’s 1981 wedding was watched by 750 million people worldwide. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

***

A tour of public notices around the world produced the following little gems:

Dark Room: Keep door closed. If it is left open all the dark leaks out.

This store is not open today because it is closed (and on the same street) 24-Hour Kiosk, open 9-6.

For sale: Boneless bananas.

Wanted: Guests to sleep with us, luxury en-suite, R150pp.

We will no longer accept money out of undergarments.

***

Finally, from the past, was this the worst hijack attempt ever?

On a flight across America, an unknown man rose from his seat, drew a gun and took a female attendant hostage.

“Take me to Detroit,” he said.

“We’re going to Detroit,” the hostess replied.