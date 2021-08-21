Shooting horror prompts demands for tough new rules

Floral tributes are pictured in North Down Crescent Park in the Keyham area of Plymouth, southwest England, on August 14, 2021, left in memory of the victims of the August 12 shooting incident.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • In 12 minutes, Davison, aged 22, shot his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, then a little girl of three, Sophie Martyn, and her father, Lee Martyn, 43.
  • Running and shooting wildly, he killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, and Kate Shepherd, 66, who died in hospital.

Sixty-five years ago, I fired six rounds from a Lee Enfield 303 rifle as part of my military training as a National Service recruit in the Royal Regiment of Artillery. I have never seen a firearm in Britain since that day (royal parades excepted), much less fired one. 

