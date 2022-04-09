Setting the record straight on shaving of Mau Mau veteran

I found the vitriol that erupted from everywhere when Mama Ngina Kenyatta recently visited 92-year-old freedom fighter Muthoni wa Kirima in Nyeri to be rather silly. The ostensible reason for the anger was because she had come to remove the aged lady’s Mau Mau dreadlocks, which she had kept since 1952.

The real beef, however, was because the ‘dynastic’ matriarch had been invited to a highly symbolic ceremony by an undisputed and celebrated freedom fighter. Aren’t such invitations supposed to be preserved for ‘hustlers’? How can ‘dynasties’ score a move like that?

Listen to Senator Moses Wetang’ula moaning: “Suddenly the respected grandma, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, discovers that Shujaa Freedom Fighter Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima’s legendary dreadlocks have no historical significance and unceremoniously shaves them off.”

You could sense the senator itching to twist a story, trivialise it, and drag Mama Ngina into the usual political murk. By the way, when did Weta’s political grouping, in their frequent wheelbarrow forays into Central Kenya, ever set foot in a genuine freedom fighter’s home? I know what hurt most for them was Muthoni bestowing her blessings through Mama Ngina to President Uhuru Kenyatta. In the local culture, any respectable woman who is hosting a President’s mom does the same. It’s called good breeding.

Political detainee

Even former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga waded in: “As a political detainee am very pained by this ritual. Did she actually consent? Her dreadlocks were her legacy as a revolutionary.”

Pained? The hilarious narrative being spun was that Mama Ngina forced herself into Muthoni’s home, uninvited, then grabbed her by the scruff of the neck and forcibly cut off those unseemly dreadlocks, which she threw away. In this imaginary retelling, one can picture Mama Ngina scolding Muthoni roughly: “Now get this dreadful things off this head. We are past such stuff. I’m here to make you look good and prim. Stop living in the past, will you?”

Nice story. But untrue. A close friend of mine happens to be Muthoni’s direct niece. Her late mother was the (younger) blood sister of Muthoni. My friend has always had a special bond with her formidable aunt owing to the fact that she’s named after Muthoni’s mother, Wanjîra. What most people don’t know is that Mama Ngina and Muthoni have been friends since their first meeting in 1963. The two had much in common. Whereas Muthoni had been in Mau Mau, Mama Ngina spent the Emergency period incarcerated in Kamiti while her husband Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was jailed in the arid North.

When Jomo was coaxing Mau Mau who were still in the Aberdares and Mt Kenya forests to come out at Independence, Muthoni was a key emissary in this endeavour. It climaxed with the famous Rûring’û meeting in Nyeri between Kenyatta and the freedom fighters streaming out of the forests. I have since come to learn that Muthoni’s post-Independence business ventures were backed by the Kenyatta family. One of those ventures was in ivory export, which was quite legal until trade in game trophies was banned in the 70s.

Cultural rites

For the record, it was Muthoni who invited Mama Ngina to her Nyeri home to oversee the April 2 ceremony of the shaving of the dreadlocks, which was accompanied by other traditional and cultural rites. In fact, the function was more of a celebration than anything else. It was attended by representatives of Mau Mau who remain alive (most in their 90s and beyond). Present also was a delegation from the Gîkûyû Council of Elders.

Why Muthoni kept the dreadlocks all those years had profound significance. One, it was a protest at the fact that the whereabouts of the remains of Dedan Kimathi officially have been kept a mystery, thus denying the Mau Mau hero a befitting burial with full state honours. And though Muthoni is not a poor person herself, she always felt her colleagues in the freedom struggle never got their due recognition and reward for their sacrifice from Kenya’s post-Independence governments.

I don’t know whether she used to discuss those things with her buddy Mama Ngina. What I’m told is that come Uhuru’s government (Muthoni is reportedly quite fond of him), her stance on her dreadlocks softened and she decided to finally do away with them. But the ceremony to do so kept getting postponed until it finally happened last weekend.

Political leaders

Sure, politics featured at the Nyeri event. It had to. A goat was slaughtered and eaten amid calls for the reawakening of “the spirit of Gîkûyû unity”. A team of political leaders was there. To imagine Mama Ngina can hang out with Muthoni and politics is not discussed is as foolish as imagining Uhuru, Raila Odinga and William Ruto can go on a retreat to talk about Pluto. Mama Ngina has always been political in her own way. It’s inescapable as long as she has belonged to an intensely political family like the Kenyattas.

Not too long ago, she endured tirades from UDA for remarks she made at a burial function in Gatundu, where she told locals to stick with the President’s succession plan. The President is her son. Did anybody seriously expect she would take a different line from him? A mother is a mother. Sometimes I think the greatest deficiency in some Kenyans is common sense.

UDA folk liken the Kenyattas to colonial homeguards and oppressors. Despite the irrefutable historical role Jomo played in the anti-colonial struggle, the distorted storyline is being propagated by deadbeat UDAist youth faking themselves as “descendants of Mau Mau”. For UDAists to pilfer the badge of the freedom fighters is preposterous. Sacrilege. It’s a case of Barabbas claiming he’s Christ!