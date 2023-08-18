Senators are a burden to Kenyans

There can be no doubt that devolution was the best thing that happened to this country 10 years ago when the new model of governance was implemented, three years after the promulgation of the new Constitution.

It happened in March 2013 after the creation of 47 counties and the election of a similar number of county governments.

The justification for the creation of counties was that for a long time there had been widespread dissatisfaction with the centralised model of governance which had fathered unequal distribution of resources, resulting in historical marginalisation of some regions deemed unproductive.

To reverse this unhealthy a situation in which some ethnic communities felt alienated from the rest of Kenyans, it was felt that the only way forward was to create semi-autonomous regional governments owned by local people who would determine their own developmental priorities.

The noble idea may have been grossly abused by county governors, and corruption may have been devolved, but the noble experiment has taken root and things can only get better with time.

As has been observed, there are regions whose people never saw tarmacked roads before devolution, but they are now catching up with the more endowed ones.

For a whole decade now, many Kenyans have been wondering what exactly members of the so-called Upper House of Parliament (Senate) do for a living, and although this is a rather nasty thing to say, maybe not much.

Granted, most of these worthy ladies and gentlemen were elected by voters because they are highly persuasive and eloquent.

However, the question remains whether they are absolutely necessary, and whether the country would lose badly if the House was disbanded and the role it plays taken up by others.

Should this country continue funding a body that has been described by cynics, quite uncharitably, I must add, as an over-compensated superfluity?

According to the 2010 Constitution, Senators are supposed to do four things: Protect the interests of counties and their governments, originate Bills, debate and make laws on matters pertaining to counties, approve the allocation of national revenue among counties, and participate in the impeachment of a president, deputy president, parliamentary Speakers and their deputies, as well as county governors and their deputies.

So far, the Senate has only sealed the fate of two governors, and it is not likely that it will be called upon to debate the suitability of a president or deputy president any time soon. For obvious reasons, such a move would automatically plunge the country into turmoil.

As for legislation, the performance of the Senate has been underwhelming. The most recent examples of the work of senators have been less than uplifting.

Recently, nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba moved the Sanitary Towel Provision Bill which sought to end period poverty by attending a parliamentary sitting in a stained dress to dramatise the shame young girls undergo if they can’t afford towels.

While the aim of the legislation was noble, its delivery was quite unexpected of an honourable parliamentarian.

An amendment to an Act of Parliament by a greenhorn senator sought to add the number of holidays Kenyans should enjoy, arguing that if a public holiday falls on a weekday, the day preceding or succeeding it should also be a holiday, arguing that this would be of immense economic value to the country because it would enable those who live far from their work-stations to travel to the rural areas.

To be charitable, inexperience and a felt need to make a mark in politics could explain such exuberance. To cite these two examples as representative of the work of senators would, however, be grossly unfair. Among them are experienced legislators who could make very effective governors.

On another note, a senator earns an average Sh760,000 a month, and there are 67 elected of them, which means the taxpayer has to fork out almost Sh6.2 billion a year — on salaries and allowances alone, not counting the perks.

At the risk of making 67 mortal foes, I would say that this country, in its parlous economic state, does not require another layer of legislators. One can understand the role of Members of County Assembly (MCAs), while Members of the National Assembly (MPs) have always been with us and we know what they are supposed to do.

However, can ordinary folk actually say what Senators do? It’s highly doubtful.

The debate on whether this country is over - or under-represented has never been settled though it often crops up. Using all manner of sophistry, some people argue that actually, we are under-represented if we compare our population size to that of other countries.

However, what they avoid saying is that those other countries are probably 100 times richer than Kenya and can afford to pay a bloated Legislature and Executive without feeling the pain.

Perhaps the only thing I disagreed with the ill-fated BBI was the proposal to increase the number of constituencies from 349 to 419.

Halving the number of constituencies and counties, abolishing the Senate, and leaving wards alone would have made more economic and legislative sense. ou don’t develop a country by increasing the number of “Eating Chiefs”.



