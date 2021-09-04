Security cameras: Look past appearance

CCTV Security camera

Cameras installed outside a building should be able to withstand the ravages of the weather — rain, wind, and dust.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Wireless cameras are powered by batteries; hence the batteries must be checked and replaced from time to time.
  • The night vision feature is an important consideration for cameras that would be installed outside or in dark places.

Long thought to be a security gadget for homes in the leafy suburbs and high-security installations, surveillance cameras have become essential tools for solving the security calculus. As camera technology advances, their prices have tanked, making them more affordable. Getting the right cameras for your home requires more than just their physical appeal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.