It’s a season of hard political tackles

The Sagana State Lodge outing by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Mt Kenya supporters marked a heightened season of premeditated, unceasing blows.

The target was all too obvious, and the President didn’t bother to hide that fact any more. The remarks were candid, and sometimes startling. A sampling:

● “Some people keep saying I made a promise to them. I have no (political) debt with anybody. My only covenant is with the people of Kenya.”

● “Beware someone calling out your daughter through the bedroom window. A well-intentioned suitor comes through the front door and engages the family patriarch to discuss dowry.”

● “I kept him abreast [of BBI developments]. In fact, he helped me identify some of the people involved... You saw how he almost snatched my microphone at Bomas when I was explaining the extent of his involvement in the BBI process.”

● “We all saw what happened to Charles Njonjo and G G Kariuki. They used to take rides in presidential limousines and even smoke there. And bragging that they were in power. We all know how it ended. In a few years, their careers faced eternal ruin. People were put before commissions of inquiry. They suffered because they chose to be led by personal interests rather than communal interests. Their only legacy was to plant disaffection, dissent and finally revolt that led to the likes of Kiraitu (Meru governor) picking up placards to fight for multi-party democracy.”

● “You claim to know what ails the youth. If you are genuinely concerned about them, you should know they don’t need wheelbarrows and handouts, but jobs.”

● “Your money is looted. Then you’re given the same money in the pretext of assistance. Don’t you people think?”

● “I sent him an sms text after their (Tangatanga) victory rally in Msambweni. I wished him and his family Happy New Year. I also told him I had heard what they said about me and my family at their rally.” (This particular remark was made to a small circle of leaders after a nyama choma session near Sagana).

On the eve of the Sagana meetings, 41 Tangatanga MPs had drafted a, well, quite rude letter to Uhuru, telling him that it was “impossible to sell Raila Odinga” in the Mt Kenya region even in a “lifetime”.

Then 60 other MPs from the region (some names from the 41 were strangely mixed with the 60) replied with their own letter wondering, “Who sent you to sell Raila?” Like, when? And suppose, they warned, other tribes turn around and say they can’t sell a Kalenjin or Kikuyu candidate in their regions?

Open hostility

Message: what you wish for can return to haunt you. The 60 dismissed the Tangatanga letter as “purely a cry to be invited to Sagana”, an invitation they termed inconceivable since Tangatanga had shown open hostility to BBI.

For Mt Kenya Tangatangas, demonising Raila is an obsession. A rather primitive one.

Raila stands in the way of their idol, William Ruto, who they imagine is everything to them, even as he promises them nothing.

At Sagana, speeches were made of how in 2013 the DP negotiated “nusu mkate” – his position plus choice Cabinet and parastatal portfolios.

One Tangatanga MP from Nyeri, while being interviewed by a vernacular TV station a year or so ago, shrugged off any such negotiations from their side and said, vaguely, that he would be content if Ruto “just took care of our tea and coffee issues”, without quite explaining how his team would ensure those commitments were met.

Heavy tackles

We are indeed in a season of hard tackles. Stakes are being raised menacingly.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, who is an Uhuru loyalist, is proposing legislation to criminalise the “hustlers versus dynasties” narrative.

Interestingly, the purveyors of the narrative have lately been backpedalling such as to remove the “versus dynasties” bit after heavy flak from opponents about inciting class hatred.

The heavy political tackles are being extended to politicos who have lately fallen out of favour big time.

One is Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura. He is the target of disciplinary action by Jubilee party honchos who questioned him on Thursday over his recent dubious behaviour. The endgame could be his expulsion from the party.

Deadlier tackles

The other target is impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who has been talking some very foolish things. Now he faces a battery of court charges. They are quite serious, including robbery with violence.

He appeared for one set of charges in a Kiambu court then he was later dragged to another court located inside Kamiti Maximum Security Prison on a terrorism rap.

We could be headed for even deadlier tackles.

Tangatanga were deeply unsettled when Uhuru recently implied in Vihiga that two tribes were the actual “dynasties” in Kenya when it came to governing.

In fact, there are more lethal cards Kieleweke can choose to play, and which some speakers in Sagana alluded to.

Remember a statement from the DCI not too long ago on the 2007/8 post-election violence? Uhuru played it down (some say half-heartedly) – for the time being.

