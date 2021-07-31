Schools should have in place safety measures

The death of young Michelle – Ms Hilda Achieng’s daughter – in suspicious circumstances in her school was extremely saddening. No words can sufficiently depict the abrupt departure of a child.

Michelle’s life – like other children’s – should have been protected. The first consideration is that the school was Michelle’s primary caregiver in the absence of her mother during school hours.

Corporal punishment is alleged to be what led to her primary injury. Which begs the question: why is there no standard approach for all teachers to follow in correcting children’s behaviour?

Why, in a sea of other possible punishments, and with research presenting evidence about the harm beatings cause to children, must corporal punishment go on in schools?

We have run standardised exams and taught standardised curricula for decades, yet something as potentially harmful as punishment is left to the judgement and discretion of individual teachers. This should worry us all because the result of harm is always more harm. In addition, without standards, there is no clear way to judge the appropriateness and severity of punitive measures.

Punishment, as an incident in a learner’s school life, must also be properly recorded. This would help map all learners’ disciplinary progress and aid future decision-making. If a child has to be suspended or expelled, only reliable documents can tell whether the school really did all it could before settling on these measures.

Documented trail of events

The loss of Michelle raises another issue. When a pupil is sick, injured or hurt in whatever way, there must be a documented trail of events and a list showing who was responsible at each juncture. There is usually either a health worker such as a nurse or a clinical officer in or near the school and an immediate contact for the school in a hospital. What was or is the arrangement at Michelle’s school? Who should be the first in the line of questioning and have they been questioned?

Every school must have an emergency plan and be clear as to why they chose it. School board and parent-teacher association meetings must be convened so that the agreed-upon plans are disseminated to all parents and guardians.

Michelle is said to have been taken away from the school grounds: the reason she was removed from the school, how she was moved and whether she was alone or not must be clear to someone who signed her out as part of accountability for what happened to her. All these details must come to light.

This is a matter of massive public interest that should help improve handling of learners in school.

Beyond everyone involved in Michelle’s case needing to be questioned and criminal liability established, there is need for a clear national policy with regard to what happens when children are punished, fall sick or get injured in school. These gaps must be urgently bridged for the welfare of all children, who are Kenya’s majority population.