Schools need information to give students better career guidelines

Valentine Nafula Wamalwa, KCPE, Turkana

Valentine Nafula Wamalwa, 14, who topped in the 2020 KCPE in Turkana County with 412 marks, is celebrated  by teachers, parents and schoolmates.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benjamin Sogomo

Former TSC secretary

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has recommended 27 teachers for disciplinary action for promoting or abetting cheating in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations. That was a blot in the successful administration of the national exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.